Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 20.
Circuit breaker has worked but Singapore must get used to new normal, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
"(The) battle against Covid-19 is far from over. That is why we are reopening in gradual phases," he said.
570 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total past 29,000
The new cases include two Singaporeans and permanent residents.
NDP 2020: Focus on celebrating at home, many segments moved to the heartland and smaller-scale evening show
Singapore's 55th birthday bash will have a coordinated fireworks display at more than 10 different sites.
NDP 2020 at a glance: Five things to know about the parade this year
The evening segment will involve about 80 to 100 people, with no live audience for now.
Man who 'defiantly flaunted' unlawful dinner gathering on social media among 6 convicted of offences related to Covid-19
Francis Soh Seng Chye also added a caption saying:"After a long long long long super long day... we are having (an) illegal gathering... so what? Enjoy the food to the max."
Coronavirus: More Singapore restaurant closures and layoffs to come, survey finds
Reservation platform Chope, which conducted the survey, said 58 restaurants delisted from its platform due to permanent closures in March and April.
Mother, 48, obtains diploma while fighting stage 4 cancer
Evelyn Chua is one of Temasek Polytechnic's Continuing Education and Training graduates this year.
Man abducted as child in China reunited with family after 32 years, thanks to facial recognition
Mao Yin was just two when he was snatched outside a hotel in Xi'an in central Shaanxi province in 1988.
ComfortDelGro trials plastic shield to protect cabbies
The listed company said the move is a trial to see how drivers and commuters respond.
New streaming platform Sistic Live allows fans to support artists by paying for online gigs
The platform will also feature free online workshops and classes.