Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 2

Updated
Published
May 2

Pigs on Indonesian farm that exported to S’pore confirmed to have African swine fever virus

Indonesian authorities tested pig samples from the farm in Pulau Bulan after a consignment of live pigs sent to Singapore was found to be infected with the virus.

READ MORE HERE

Marcos meets Biden in sharp tilt to old ally US while still balancing ties with China

The overarching takeaway from the visit is one of strategic convergence.

READ MORE HERE

Temasek refutes claim of US$10m investment into crypto company Array

The alleged investment was first reported on Monday by several news outlets.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Woman, 67, dies after traffic accident in Tanjong Pagar

She was unconscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital and later died from her injuries.

READ MORE HERE

‘The Godfather of AI’ leaves Google and warns of danger ahead

Dr Geoffrey Hinton said it was hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things.

READ MORE HERE

Memes, virtual reality used to train Home Team officers

Training in the virtual environment is meant to better prepare officers for real-life situations.

READ MORE HERE

Man took $700k in SK-II beauty products from employer and sold them to pay $1m personal debt

To cover his debt, the man hatched a plan to misappropriate some items from the warehouse and sell them for profit.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: Boxing, fatherhood have prepared Danish Husli for biggest fight of his life

Boxer and SEA Games debutant Danish Husli lets us in on five significant moments in his career, including why he cried after a win.

He cites his baby daughter Leia as his inspiration and main driving force to succeed in the ring.

READ MORE HERE

The Bottom Line: Is turmeric a golden cure for what ails you?

Market research has found that global interest in the spice has spiked since the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Angry young job-seekers who ‘rage apply’ end up sabotaging themselves

Little good can come out of reacting and hitting hiring managers with the same standard application, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

