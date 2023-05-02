Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 2

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Pigs on Indonesian farm that exported to S’pore confirmed to have African swine fever virus
Indonesian authorities tested pig samples from the farm in Pulau Bulan after a consignment of live pigs sent to Singapore was found to be infected with the virus.
Marcos meets Biden in sharp tilt to old ally US while still balancing ties with China
Temasek refutes claim of US$10m investment into crypto company Array
Woman, 67, dies after traffic accident in Tanjong Pagar
She was unconscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital and later died from her injuries.
‘The Godfather of AI’ leaves Google and warns of danger ahead
Dr Geoffrey Hinton said it was hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things.
Memes, virtual reality used to train Home Team officers
Training in the virtual environment is meant to better prepare officers for real-life situations.
Man took $700k in SK-II beauty products from employer and sold them to pay $1m personal debt
To cover his debt, the man hatched a plan to misappropriate some items from the warehouse and sell them for profit.
SEA Games 2023: Boxing, fatherhood have prepared Danish Husli for biggest fight of his life
He cites his baby daughter Leia as his inspiration and main driving force to succeed in the ring.
The Bottom Line: Is turmeric a golden cure for what ails you?
Market research has found that global interest in the spice has spiked since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Angry young job-seekers who ‘rage apply’ end up sabotaging themselves
Little good can come out of reacting and hitting hiring managers with the same standard application, says the writer.