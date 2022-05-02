Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 2.
Frustrations as taxi and ride-hailing fares surge, and bookings are rejected
The sudden spike in demand for rides has pushed peak-hour ride-hailing fares to twice of what they were last year.
'We are going all out': Geylang Serai market a hub of activity
Muslim community has weathered pandemic well: President Halimah Yacob
The pandemic has strengthened the community’s solidarity and resolve to support the needy.
Zouk's closure till May 10 due to intermingling among guests
The club has stepped up safe distancing measures and doubled security headcount to ensure guests’ safety.
'No choice': Shanghai residents sent out of city during Covid-19 crackdown
Tears and chocolate as NZ opens its borders to 60 more countries
Visitors from some 60 countries can enter as long as they are vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19.
Travel more, spend less: Money-saving tips from a six-month trip
From beating hotel booking surges to taking transport like a local, here is how to pinch pennies as an endemic tourist.
Lack of outdoor time amid Covid-19 worsened myopia in kids: Studies
Local team reviewing global studies finds that children had faster progression of myopia.