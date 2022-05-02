Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 2

Updated
Published
10 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 2.

Frustrations as taxi and ride-hailing fares surge, and bookings are rejected

The sudden spike in demand for rides has pushed peak-hour ride-hailing fares to twice of what they were last year.

'We are going all out': Geylang Serai market a hub of activity

Brisk business and smiles abound with Hari Raya preparations under way on Monday. 

Muslim community has weathered pandemic well: President Halimah Yacob

The pandemic has strengthened the community’s solidarity and resolve to support the needy.

Zouk's closure till May 10 due to intermingling among guests

The club has stepped up safe distancing measures and doubled security headcount to ensure guests’ safety.

'No choice': Shanghai residents sent out of city during Covid-19 crackdown

Some residents who tested negative say even they were taken to makeshift facilities.

Tears and chocolate as NZ opens its borders to 60 more countries

Visitors from some 60 countries can enter as long as they are vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19.

Travel more, spend less: Money-saving tips from a six-month trip

From beating hotel booking surges to taking transport like a local, here is how to pinch pennies as an endemic tourist.

Lack of outdoor time amid Covid-19 worsened myopia in kids: Studies

Local team reviewing global studies finds that children had faster progression of myopia.

Prices of popular condos creep up in the suburbs

Singapore home prices soared more than 10 per cent to a record high last year.

Russia not seeking to end Ukraine war by May 9: Foreign Minister Lavrov

The pace of the operation cannot be artificially adjusted, he said.

