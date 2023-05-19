Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 19, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Katong-Joo Chiat first to roll out community-run heritage initiative under new 5-year NHB plan

The plan will guide the heritage and museum sector from 2023 till 2027.

S’pore says it will not hesitate to take action after UN report flags shipments to Myanmar military

The report said US$254 million worth of supplies were shipped to the military via Singapore-based entities.

2 more Zika cases reported in Singapore, Kovan cluster grows to 4

The first case of 2023 surfaced in late April, according to NEA’s website.

Singapore firms find opportunities, build confidence to do business in Africa

A business delegation was organised by the Singapore Business Federation to coincide with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to South Africa and Kenya.

New Thermo Fisher Scientific drug facility for vaccine manufacture opens in Singapore

DPM Heng said the facility would benefit Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region when tackling future health crises.

Hybrid work becoming a crucial factor for job applicants in S'pore

A ranking of Singapore’s top employers showed that such arrangements are a key factor in employee satisfaction.

G-7 nations will ramp up pressure on Russia with new sanctions, restrictions

The G-7 leaders will also reaffirm their commitment to supporting Ukraine in a standalone statement.

Ukraine’s Zelensky to visit Hiroshima G-7 summit in person

The visit is particularly symbolic given Russia’s periodic threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine.

‘I have nothing now’: Indonesians fall prey to fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams

These scammers claim to be spiritual figures, promising to turn small investments into immense wealth.

Coldplay’s upcoming concerts in Indonesia, Malaysia ignite ticket wars

The demand for tickets is so hot that some people in both countries are trying to make a quick buck at many times the original price.

