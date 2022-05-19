Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 19

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 19.

S'pore's finance sector on hiring spree, a third of over 9,400 new jobs in tech: MAS chief

MAS estimates there were more than 3,000 Singaporeans in senior finance roles last year.

S'pore hopes full connectivity with Malaysia will be restored in coming months: Vivian

Air connectivity is currently at about 40% of pre-pandemic levels.

Refreshed road map to help food services industry recover from pandemic

Industry Transformation Map 2025 focuses on helping firms expand and reposition themselves to tap new consumer trends.

P1 registration for 2023 will open on June 29, non-priority places doubled

The number of places reserved for those who do not qualify for priority admission will be doubled to 40.

Use technology to reconnect, not separate: Chinese writer Chen Qiufan

The tech world needs more diverse perspectives for better innovation, says Mr Chen.

Joseph Schooling calls for 'national dialogue' on expectations on athletes serving NS

Tough questions need to be asked to manage the expectations of athletes who are undergoing NS, he said.

TerraUSD collapse unlikely to hamper blockchain innovation in S'pore

This is because the technology goes far beyond powering digital currencies.

New South Korean leader up against both foreign and domestic challenges

Mr Yoon, an ex-prosecutor who brought down a president, is not one to be fazed by obstacles.

'How to murder your husband' writer on trial in US for murder of husband

Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, is accused of shooting her husband using a gun whose now-missing barrel she bought on eBay.

Decades later, celeb hairstylist Kim Robinson still knows what Asian women want

The veteran recently released his first haircare range created for Asian hair.

