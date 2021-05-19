Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 19.

Covid-19 vaccinations helped S'pore stave off second circuit breaker so far: Experts

Instead of HBL, vaccination will be a more sustainable way of protecting children in the long run.

MFA meets India High Commissioner to express concerns over Delhi minister's claims of S'pore Covid-19 strain

The ministry said it "regrets the unfounded assertions" made on Facebook and Twitter by Mr Arvind Kejriwal.

askST: What is a mask with 'higher filtration capability' and how do I select one?

With more transmissible Covid-19 strains, people should be selecting masks with higher filtration capabilities.

NParks to close outdoor areas if too crowded; 2 F&B outlets ordered to close for breaching Covid-19 rules

Two F&B outlets have also been ordered to close for breaching safe management measures.

34 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 4 unlinked

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival.

Singapore Poly to test 6,500 students, staff for Covid-19 following 3 positive cases

There is currently no evidence to show that these cases are linked to one another.

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

This comes even as the number of new cases in its devastating new wave fell.

NLB deputy director charged under OSA with leaking details of phase 2 reopening

Chua Wee Lin faces one charge of communicating information to people whom he was not authorised to share it with.

Man accused of hurting sister found dead in Clementi flat may face more charges

Huang Bocan allegedly used a wooden pole to hit the teenager.

Bowling: Singapore federation taps local academies to widen talent pool

The four national squads took in 78 keglers last year.

