Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 19.
S'pore schools to open June 2, with most alternating weekly between online learning and classes in school
The MOE said that when there is a further easing of measures, possibly in a few weeks' time, all students will start attending school every day.
Singapore's Covid-19 circuit breaker ends on June 1; economy to reopen in three phases
In the first phase, called "safe reopening", more people will be allowed to return to their workplaces, with priority given to critical sectors and businesses.
Limited visits to parents or grandparents to be allowed from June 2 after circuit breaker
Each household can receive up to only two visitors from the same household once a day.
Basic training to resume for 8,000 servicemen from May 26
Strict health and safety measures will be in place, like having all trainees and instructors undergo a health screening when they return for training.
Singapore to end Covid-19 circuit breaker on June 1: What you need to know
Do I still need to work from home? Can I visit my parents? Here's what you need to know as the Government gradually eases circuit breaker measures introduced since April.
451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 S'porean or PR
This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 28,794.
DPM Heng to deliver ministerial statement on Covid-19 support measures on May 26
The statement is expected to contain the fourth round of Covid-19 support measures since February.
'Sovereign' woman accused of failing to wear mask in public faces two additional charges
When Paramjeet Kaur, who wore a mask in court, was asked if she understood the additional charges, she replied: "I'm a living woman. I reserve my rights."
After taking Mukhriz Mahathir's Kedah, Muhyiddin's PN coalition targets other states
Sabah, Selangor and Negri Sembilan are the 3 opposition-held states being targeted by the Perikatan Nasional government.
All but one company raise pump prices
The latest adjustment comes on the back of recovering oil prices.