Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 18, 2023

New National Cancer Centre building officially opens with double the capacity of previous premises

The new building has 64 consultation rooms and seven treatment suites with 108 chemotherapy recliner chairs and beds.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand’s winning Move Forward Party announces 8-party coalition with eye on forming government

MFP leader's path to premiership could still be blocked, despite his coalition commanding a Lower House majority.

READ MORE HERE

Soldiers being taken care of amid the heat, SAF may adopt greater measures

Mindef said soldiers currently undergo hydration regimes and commanders have the flexibility to modify attire and load requirements for strenuous activities.

READ MORE HERE

Jobs transformation map launched for S’pore hotel workers

Some 135 hotels with over 18,000 local workers have committed to transforming their jobs.

READ MORE HERE

30 from Singapore in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list of promising young talent

They include the co-founders of local video publisher Our Grandfather Story and singer Shye.

READ MORE HERE

Less shade for residents after 14 trees cut down in Hougang to make space for cycling lane

The request to remove the street trees were approved by NParks in March 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Late S’pore MMA fighter Victoria Lee to be honoured with annual award, scholarship: One C’ship

The announcement was made on May 17, on what would have been Victoria’s 19th birthday.

READ MORE HERE

3 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Sengkang flat; likely caused by charging PMD

The fire likely originated from a battery pack of a PMD that was charging, said SCDF.

READ MORE HERE

Salon One beauty chain receives warning for making false claims

Besides the unsubstantiated claims, some outlets were also found to have engaged in pressure-selling tactics.

READ MORE HERE

11 spring-summer staples to add to your wardrobe

Choose from pastel purple outfits to pillow-like bags.

READ MORE HERE

