Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 18, 2023

New National Cancer Centre building officially opens with double the capacity of previous premises
The new building has 64 consultation rooms and seven treatment suites with 108 chemotherapy recliner chairs and beds.
Thailand’s winning Move Forward Party announces 8-party coalition with eye on forming government
MFP leader's path to premiership could still be blocked, despite his coalition commanding a Lower House majority.
Soldiers being taken care of amid the heat, SAF may adopt greater measures
Mindef said soldiers currently undergo hydration regimes and commanders have the flexibility to modify attire and load requirements for strenuous activities.
Jobs transformation map launched for S’pore hotel workers
Some 135 hotels with over 18,000 local workers have committed to transforming their jobs.
30 from Singapore in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list of promising young talent
They include the co-founders of local video publisher Our Grandfather Story and singer Shye.
Less shade for residents after 14 trees cut down in Hougang to make space for cycling lane
Late S’pore MMA fighter Victoria Lee to be honoured with annual award, scholarship: One C’ship
The announcement was made on May 17, on what would have been Victoria’s 19th birthday.
3 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Sengkang flat; likely caused by charging PMD
The fire likely originated from a battery pack of a PMD that was charging, said SCDF.
Salon One beauty chain receives warning for making false claims
Besides the unsubstantiated claims, some outlets were also found to have engaged in pressure-selling tactics.