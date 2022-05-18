Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 18.

 

Finland, Sweden formally submit application to join Nato

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has called the move a "historic step".

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport starts major recruitment drive to fill 6,600 job vacancies

More than 20 aviation companies will be conducting on-site interviews.

READ MORE HERE

Genting Dream to debut from June 15 under new cruise brand Resorts World Cruises

Resorts World Cruises is rehiring about 1,600 employees for its new cruise business.

READ MORE HERE

Data of 22.5 million Malaysians born 1940-2004 allegedly being sold for US$10k

The data was purportedly stolen from the National Registration Department.

READ MORE HERE

Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow struck off for abusing employees

The Court of Three Judges said his conduct demonstrated a character defect rendering him unfit to be a member of the legal profession.

READ MORE HERE

White supremacist terrorism on fertile ground in the United States

White supremacism, once on the margins, is now edging into the mainstream, analysts say.

READ MORE HERE

First chairman of Speak Mandarin Campaign optimistic about future of mother tongues

Former politician Ow Chin Hock was given daunting task to replace all Chinese dialects with Mandarin.

READ MORE HERE

Netflix lays off 150 staff in cutback after subscriber loss

The streaming giant lost around 200,000 subscriptions in the first three months of 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Spanish Cabinet approves paid 'menstrual leave'

The bill entitles workers experiencing period pain to as much time off as they need.

READ MORE HERE

Retelling the life story of Kwa Geok Choo

The Toy Factory Productions play opens at the Victoria Theatre on July 8.

READ MORE HERE

