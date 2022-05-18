Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 18.
Finland, Sweden formally submit application to join Nato
Changi Airport starts major recruitment drive to fill 6,600 job vacancies
Genting Dream to debut from June 15 under new cruise brand Resorts World Cruises
Data of 22.5 million Malaysians born 1940-2004 allegedly being sold for US$10k
Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow struck off for abusing employees
The Court of Three Judges said his conduct demonstrated a character defect rendering him unfit to be a member of the legal profession.
White supremacist terrorism on fertile ground in the United States
White supremacism, once on the margins, is now edging into the mainstream, analysts say.
First chairman of Speak Mandarin Campaign optimistic about future of mother tongues
Former politician Ow Chin Hock was given daunting task to replace all Chinese dialects with Mandarin.
Netflix lays off 150 staff in cutback after subscriber loss
The streaming giant lost around 200,000 subscriptions in the first three months of 2022.