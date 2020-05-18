Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 18.

305 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, bringing total to 28,343

Among these are two Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

MOH tells doctors to refer potential cases of inflammatory children's illness to KKH, NUH

It added that such a condition in children remains very rare, and information is still emerging on its link to Covid-19.

Xi to deliver speech at opening ceremony of World Health Assembly

He was invited by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to give a video speech at the opening ceremony of the assembly.

Over 100 million in China's north-east thrown back under lockdown

Cities in Jilin province have cut off trains and buses, shut schools and quarantined tens of thousands of people as a new and growing cluster of infections.

A patient's Covid-19 journey: What are the different forms of treatment?

ST speaks to NUH doctors at the front lines of the battle against the virus, as they detail the different forms of treatment a patient might go through.

Singapore non-oil exports rise for a third month in April despite Covid-19 gloom

Pharmaceuticals formed the bulk of the growth in Nodx in April, while electronic exports slipped.

Malaysia’s King tells MPs not to create another political crisis

Former premier Mahathir’s request for a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin has been accepted by the Speaker but only the King’s speech was scheduled for the sitting on Monday.

Coronavirus: Three men charged with offences including unlawfully camping at Chek Jawa

"We told (an NParks officer) we are going to Pulau Ubin for the activities... He did not advise further. If he had done so, we would have cancelled the activities," says one of the trio.

South Korean football club sorry for use of sex dolls to replace fans barred due to Covid-19 outbreak

FC Seoul insisted the mannequins - used in the absence of fans, who are banned because of the coronavirus - had "no connection to sex toys".

Singaporean writers Cyril Wong and Desmond Kon look at near-death experiences and the afterlife

What happens after you die? Singapore Literature Prize-winning writers Cyril Wong and Desmond Kon Zhicheng-Mingde have some ideas.

