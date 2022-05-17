Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 17.

Work on Changi Airport T5 to restart, terminal to be ready around the mid-2030s

This comes as the aviation industry recovers faster than expected from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Japan to start welcoming tourists on package tours from 4 countries, including S'pore

Travellers must have received 3 vaccination shots and have medical insurance.

No cause for undue alarm even as new Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA.5 are detected in S'pore: Experts

MOH will step up local surveillance efforts and continue monitoring the spread of BA.4 and BA.5 in Singapore.

Some S'poreans choosing to hold off travel till year end

Travel agencies said some people are still waiting for popular destinations such as Japan to reopen.

Ex-Ngee Ann Poly lecturer charged with making racist remarks, insensitive comments on religion

Tan Boon Lee also faces one charge of possessing 64 obscene films.

SEA Games: Singapore fencers retain women's foil team title

The men's epee team also won a gold medal by defeating Vietnam in the final.

Airlines seek strategic alliances in post-Covid-19 era to boost growth

Such tie-ups help airlines benefit from bigger networks and offer more seamless travel.

How often can you be infected with Covid-19?

Variants adept at dodging the body's defences could mean waves of reinfections, some scientists say.

Natural wonders, fantasy and adventure in New Zealand

Be blown away by the country's vistas of white-capped mountains and majestic fjords laced with thunderous waterfalls.

Peeling away the layers of depression

Depression often comes with initial signs. Spotting early signs among loved ones can prevent them from spiralling into misery.

