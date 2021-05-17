Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 17.

S'pore-HK travel bubble deferred again after Covid-19 cases spike in S'pore

Both sides agree to defer its launch to protect the health of travellers and the public.

Task force proposes how S'pore can emerge stronger in a post-Covid-19 world

The Emerging Stronger Taskforce outlined 5 ways to drive the economy.

Form your own Covid-19 social bubble to stay safe: NCID director

The many unlinked cases suggest that the spread to the community from the outbreak at Changi Airport may be "wide and far", he said.

Allow foreign workers into S'pore in safe and controlled manner, say construction firms

Manpower challenges will be seriously exacerbated if borders are shut for a prolonged period.

21 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, with 11 unlinked

There were also 7 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival.

In Pictures: Thinner crowds, takeaway queues as S'pore tightens Covid-19 rules

Fewer people are out and about since tightened new Covid-19 restrictions kicked off this week.

Strength amid despair in India: Life at the epicentre of the latest wave of Covid-19

After a relatively unscathed year, India has seen the Covid-19 pandemic belatedly and quite suddenly explode.

Several countries delaying second Covid-19 vaccine dose

A longer interval between shots has not been tested but some scientists say the move is sensible.

New private home sales hit 4-year high for April but tighter Covid-19 curbs may cool market

Sales rose more than four times from a year ago, when circuit breaker rules shut down all show-flats.

Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2021

Andrea Meza beat more than 70 contestants from around the globe in the 69th instalment of the pageant.

