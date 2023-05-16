Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 16, 2023

Singapore’s primary school pupils are world’s best in reading

A global study showed Singapore pupils were strong in foundational and higher-order reading skills.

‘Bring others along, not separate yourself from the field’: Chan Chun Sing to RI students

Schools must foster a strong culture of innovation to create new value, and harness collaboration, said Mr Chan.

Ice slurry helps construction workers feel cooler under hot weather: MOM pilot project

A study found that workers at many outdoor sites were exposed to high heat stress conditions several times in 2022.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Roma and more to headline Singapore’s inaugural Festival of Football

Besides matches, fans can look forward to open training sessions.

SEA Games 2023: Finally, Singapore are water polo kings again

The team beat hosts Cambodia and recaptured the gold that was lost in 2019.

SEA Games 2023: Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek win first table tennis singles titles

Singapore’s table tennis team ended their 2023 campaign with four golds, two silvers and three bronzes, improving on their haul from 2022.

TikToker accused of raping woman he met on Tinder after she went to his home to work on her script

Lev Panfilov is accused of committing the offences in 2021 in a River Valley condo.

As China’s herd immunity wanes, citizens navigate living with Covid-19

Experts say large-scale outbreaks are unlikely, and they will not have a significant impact on medical facilities.

Top China envoy to begin peace mission in Ukraine as Russia steps up attacks

Air raid sirens were triggered across Ukraine early today and multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Is drinking a glass of red wine a day good for health?

Research has found that red wine has a high concentration and wide variety of polyphenols.

