Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 16, 2023

Singapore’s primary school pupils are world’s best in reading
A global study showed Singapore pupils were strong in foundational and higher-order reading skills.
‘Bring others along, not separate yourself from the field’: Chan Chun Sing to RI students
Schools must foster a strong culture of innovation to create new value, and harness collaboration, said Mr Chan.
Ice slurry helps construction workers feel cooler under hot weather: MOM pilot project
A study found that workers at many outdoor sites were exposed to high heat stress conditions several times in 2022.
Liverpool, Tottenham, Roma and more to headline Singapore’s inaugural Festival of Football
SEA Games 2023: Finally, Singapore are water polo kings again
SEA Games 2023: Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek win first table tennis singles titles
Singapore’s table tennis team ended their 2023 campaign with four golds, two silvers and three bronzes, improving on their haul from 2022.
TikToker accused of raping woman he met on Tinder after she went to his home to work on her script
As China’s herd immunity wanes, citizens navigate living with Covid-19
Experts say large-scale outbreaks are unlikely, and they will not have a significant impact on medical facilities.
Top China envoy to begin peace mission in Ukraine as Russia steps up attacks
Air raid sirens were triggered across Ukraine early today and multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv.
Is drinking a glass of red wine a day good for health?
Research has found that red wine has a high concentration and wide variety of polyphenols.