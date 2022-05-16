Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 16.
Not just a 'flowerpot problem': 82-year-old shielded from Covid-19 but died of dengue
"We lost her to a small mosquito... We never thought dengue was so fatal," said her daughter.
Dengue is not 'next Covid-19', but threat must still be taken seriously: Experts
The disease can still kill, and may also impose a burden on hospitals and the economy here.
askST: How do you know if a QR code is safe to scan at eateries?
Individuals should frequently review online transactions to quickly spot fraudulent ones and suspend their cards if necessary.
Shanghai aims to return to normal life from June 1 as Covid-19 lockdowns cool economy
Mum of toddler who died in Bedok North fire still in ICU but condition has stabilised
Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
How home owners can cope with rising monthly mortgage payments
They can extend their loan tenure and consider using more money from their CPF Ordinary Account.
More seniors tapped helplines last year over issues like pandemic fatigue, uncertainty
Social service agencies are cautiously hopeful that the seniors’ woes will ease with Singapore’s gradual reopening.
SEA Games: After 'years of doubting myself', Singapore's Nurul Suhaila finally wins silat gold
Hazim Yusli and Sheik Farhan were also victorious, boosting the overall tally to four titles.
Giant biscuit among 5 new artworks in Singapore's public parks
The public exhibition features artworks by 7 Singaporean artists, located at Jurong Lake Gardens, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Punggol Waterway Park.