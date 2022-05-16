Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 16

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 16.

Not just a 'flowerpot problem': 82-year-old shielded from Covid-19 but died of dengue

"We lost her to a small mosquito... We never thought dengue was so fatal," said her daughter.

READ MORE HERE

Dengue is not 'next Covid-19', but threat must still be taken seriously: Experts

The disease can still kill, and may also impose a burden on hospitals and the economy here.

READ MORE HERE

askST: How do you know if a QR code is safe to scan at eateries?

Individuals should frequently review online transactions to quickly spot fraudulent ones and suspend their cards if necessary.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Shanghai aims to return to normal life from June 1 as Covid-19 lockdowns cool economy

Many movement restrictions will remain in place until at least May 21.

READ MORE HERE

Mum of toddler who died in Bedok North fire still in ICU but condition has stabilised

Her siblings are monitoring her condition.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east

Ukraine says fighting near Kharkiv was "our counter-offensive".

READ MORE HERE

How home owners can cope with rising monthly mortgage payments

They can extend their loan tenure and consider using more money from their CPF Ordinary Account.

READ MORE HERE

More seniors tapped helplines last year over issues like pandemic fatigue, uncertainty

Social service agencies are cautiously hopeful that the seniors’ woes will ease with Singapore’s gradual reopening.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: After 'years of doubting myself', Singapore's Nurul Suhaila finally wins silat gold

Hazim Yusli and Sheik Farhan were also victorious, boosting the overall tally to four titles.

READ MORE HERE

Giant biscuit among 5 new artworks in Singapore's public parks

The public exhibition features artworks by 7 Singaporean artists, located at Jurong Lake Gardens, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Punggol Waterway Park.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top