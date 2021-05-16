Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, May 16.

S'pore schools to start full home-based learning from May 19 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

The mid-year GCE O- and A-level mother tongue examinations will proceed as planned.

READ MORE HERE

Pre-schools, student care centres to remain open but parents urged to keep kids home

As work-from-home will be the default mode at workplaces, parents are encouraged to keep their children at home.

READ MORE HERE

None of the children with Covid-19 seriously ill, but situation still worrying: Chan Chun Sing

New strains of the coronavirus are much more virulent and seem to attack younger children, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

MOH studying if second dose of Covid-19 vaccine can be given later, to give more people first dose: Ong Ye Kung

Experts believe the two doses can be spaced further apart - up to six to eight weeks - without affecting their efficacy.

READ MORE HERE

38 community infections among 49 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

Of the community cases, 18 are currently unlinked.

READ MORE HERE

Taxis, private-hire cars can take more than two passengers only if from same household, starting May 16

Commercial car-pooling services such as GrabHitch and RydePool will cease from May 16 to June 13, LTA said.

READ MORE HERE

Thinner crowds at parks, markets as people stick to groups of 2 on first day of tighter Covid-19 rules

Regular park-goers said the Sunday crowd had thinned out and people were generally abiding by the rules.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's new Covid-19 rules: Can family living together go out in groups of more than 2?

Can two people eat outside of home in a public place, such as at the beach?

READ MORE HERE

Will I be allowed to swim or play badminton? SportSG answers questions on new Covid-19 rules

Can a family of four exercise outdoors together? What indoor facilities are to be closed?

READ MORE HERE

TraceTogether tokens safe to use, says S'pore Govt, after video raising radiation concerns surfaces

SafeEntry check-ins using the TraceTogether app or token will be compulsory from May 17.

READ MORE HERE