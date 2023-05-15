Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 15, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Elective egg freezing age limit for women in S’pore to go up from 35 to 37 by July

The age limit for egg donors will also be raised to 37.

READ MORE HERE

New $10 coin to commemorate 100th birth anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew

Applications for the gold-coloured coin open today and end on June 9.

READ MORE HERE

Thai election: Move Forward Party declares victory, leader Pita prepared to be prime minister

MFP has invited Pheu Thai and four other parties to establish a coalition government.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-chairman of temple sues for return of $1m ‘loan’; defendants say sum was a donation

The defendants claimed the loan acknowledgment was just a facade to placate the ex-chairman’s wife.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: Singapore men’s cricket team win gold ‘against the odds’

They did not have a training ground for 7 months, and limited training facilities about a month before the Games.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: What to say or not say when bosses ask for feedback

Top bosses consult staff to understand their perceptions of the company and how they can better address what they need.

READ MORE HERE

Higher prices, bigger crowds: What to expect from travel recovery in 2023 and beyond

Global flight prices are now about 10 per cent higher than 2019, and are unlikely to decrease.

READ MORE HERE

From luxury watches to sushi: S'poreans blazing a trail in South Africa

PM Lee met Singaporeans based in the region on Sunday after he arrived in Cape Town for a six-day visit.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to host ceremony for Prince William’s global environmental prize

Five winners will get $1.7m each to help scale up their green innovation projects for the future.

READ MORE HERE

Zoe Tay celebrates Mother’s Day at Blackpink concert, member Lisa spotted at Changi Beach bistro

Zoe Tay appeared to be at the concert with two of her sons and a host of other local actors.

READ MORE HERE

