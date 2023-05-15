Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 15, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Elective egg freezing age limit for women in S’pore to go up from 35 to 37 by July
New $10 coin to commemorate 100th birth anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew
Thai election: Move Forward Party declares victory, leader Pita prepared to be prime minister
MFP has invited Pheu Thai and four other parties to establish a coalition government.
Ex-chairman of temple sues for return of $1m ‘loan’; defendants say sum was a donation
The defendants claimed the loan acknowledgment was just a facade to placate the ex-chairman’s wife.
SEA Games 2023: Singapore men’s cricket team win gold ‘against the odds’
They did not have a training ground for 7 months, and limited training facilities about a month before the Games.
askST Jobs: What to say or not say when bosses ask for feedback
Top bosses consult staff to understand their perceptions of the company and how they can better address what they need.
Higher prices, bigger crowds: What to expect from travel recovery in 2023 and beyond
Global flight prices are now about 10 per cent higher than 2019, and are unlikely to decrease.
From luxury watches to sushi: S'poreans blazing a trail in South Africa
PM Lee met Singaporeans based in the region on Sunday after he arrived in Cape Town for a six-day visit.
Singapore to host ceremony for Prince William’s global environmental prize
Five winners will get $1.7m each to help scale up their green innovation projects for the future.
Zoe Tay celebrates Mother’s Day at Blackpink concert, member Lisa spotted at Changi Beach bistro
Zoe Tay appeared to be at the concert with two of her sons and a host of other local actors.