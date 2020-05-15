Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 15.

Construction sector can gradually resume work from June 2, but only with safe measures against Covid-19 in place

Priority will be given to projects that cannot be left idle for too long for safety reasons and critical projects such as MRT works and previously-suspended residential projects.

Dengue infections on the rise: Over 500 cases a week, at least seven people dead this year in S'pore

The NEA is expecting the number of infections to stay high and possibly further increase in the coming months.

Singapore develops new test that can swiftly detect if someone has had Covid-19

The test kit that Duke-NUS Medical School came up with takes just an hour, instead of the usual several days, to detect if someone has been infected before.

793 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total to 26,891

Among these is one Singaporean or permanent resident, while foreign workers staying in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

DFS to leave Changi Airport, offers up to 70 per cent off wines and spirits online

E-commerce platform ishopchangiwines.com will offer flash deals daily at 9pm, on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.

No Hari Raya Aidilfitri visits this year; haj pilgrimage for Singaporeans to be deferred amid Covid-19 pandemic

On the eve of Hari Raya, the takbir – or communal prayer calls – will be led by Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir and various religious teachers, and livestreamed online.

SIA says flight experience after Covid-19 will change; workgroups created to look into issues

Wearing masks, social distancing and contactless services are among the issues being examined to see how practical they are on the ground and in the air.

Man accused of coughing in another person's face among 8 charged with offences related to Covid-19 outbreak

For each charge under the Infectious Diseases Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Coronavirus: Swabbers and swab assistants wanted, pay starts at $3,400 a month

Training on how to perform swab procedures, including familiarisation with all aspects of the personal protective equipment, will be provided.

#STayHome Workout: Use your weight to your advantage

Fitness Workz's Noel Lee will take you through a Dynamic Bodyweight workout in the last of this five-part series.

