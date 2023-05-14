Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 14, 2023

Updated
Published
46 min ago

Record numbers expected at Thailand election

Election pits conservative military-backed faction against opposition parties pushing for change.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore begins importing live broiler chickens from Indonesia

Some 23,000 live chickens were reported to have been delivered via sea from Bintan.

READ MORE HERE

‘Tech neck’ and other musculoskeletal disorders from using devices more prevalent: Experts

Apart from the prolonged use of devices, sedentary lifestyles and poor ergonomics at work were blamed for the pain.

READ MORE HERE

Sentosa hotels, attractions, F&B outlets to do away with plastic bottled water by end 2023

This includes not providing bottled water in hotel rooms, events, as well as for dine-in and takeaway.

READ MORE HERE

Record temperatures, heatstroke cases engulf South-east Asia

Singapore posted its highest temperature in 40 years at 37 deg C on Saturday, while Vietnam reported a record of over 44 deg C this month.

READ MORE HERE

Updated Protected Area and Protected Place signs to be implemented in next 5 years from Monday

Sensitive installations such as military camps and immigration checkpoints are declared as Protected Area and Protected Place.

READ MORE HERE

PSLE preparation: How to help your child get the most out of revision in June

Experienced teachers share tips and strategies for more effective studying.

READ MORE HERE

How to cope as a tenant in a red-hot rental market in S’pore

Be prepared for tough negotiations, accept no verbal promises and read your rental agreement thoroughly, advises the writer.

READ MORE HERE

K-drama The Glory star Lee Do-hyun draws over 1,000 fans on first visit to Singapore

He was here for a travel fair, where he recommended filming locations from his dramas to visit.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore stars spotted at K-pop girl group Blackpink’s gig

Celebrities such as Desmond Tan, Carrie Wong and Tay Ying were at the show.

READ MORE HERE

