Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 14, 2023

Record numbers expected at Thailand election
Election pits conservative military-backed faction against opposition parties pushing for change.
Singapore begins importing live broiler chickens from Indonesia
‘Tech neck’ and other musculoskeletal disorders from using devices more prevalent: Experts
Apart from the prolonged use of devices, sedentary lifestyles and poor ergonomics at work were blamed for the pain.
Sentosa hotels, attractions, F&B outlets to do away with plastic bottled water by end 2023
This includes not providing bottled water in hotel rooms, events, as well as for dine-in and takeaway.
Record temperatures, heatstroke cases engulf South-east Asia
Singapore posted its highest temperature in 40 years at 37 deg C on Saturday, while Vietnam reported a record of over 44 deg C this month.
Updated Protected Area and Protected Place signs to be implemented in next 5 years from Monday
Sensitive installations such as military camps and immigration checkpoints are declared as Protected Area and Protected Place.
PSLE preparation: How to help your child get the most out of revision in June
How to cope as a tenant in a red-hot rental market in S’pore
Be prepared for tough negotiations, accept no verbal promises and read your rental agreement thoroughly, advises the writer.
K-drama The Glory star Lee Do-hyun draws over 1,000 fans on first visit to Singapore
He was here for a travel fair, where he recommended filming locations from his dramas to visit.