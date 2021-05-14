Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 14.
No dining in, social gatherings capped at 2 people from May 16 as S'pore tightens Covid-19 rules
From May 16 to June 13, eateries and hawker centres will offer only takeaway and delivery.
Work from home to be default, no dining in allowed: What are the new Covid-19 rules in S'pore from May 16?
A review will be done after two weeks to see if the measures need to be adjusted further.
S'pore has adequate stocks, says Chan Chun Sing, amid long queues at supermarkets
He gave the assurance that all retail outlets will remain open from May 16 to June 13.
S'pore unlikely to meet criteria for air travel bubble with Hong Kong: Ong Ye Kung
The bubble was slated to take off on May 26.
Changi Airport Covid-19 cluster originated from zone that received travellers from higher-risk places
This zone is the equivalent of Ward 9D of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.
Most students with Covid-19 linked to private tutor, no evidence of school-based transmission
The tutor works at an agency called Learning Point.
24 new Covid-19 community cases, including 13 linked to Changi Airport cluster
There were 28 imported cases.
Mandatory for diners to return trays and clear table litter from June 1
From Sept 1, enforcement will be taken against those who do not clean up after themselves in hawker centres.
Employers in recovering sectors should bring forward hiring plans, reward workers fairly: NWC
Those facing significant cost pressures can still implement temporary wage cuts if it means saving jobs.
Singapore entrepreneur Harsh Dalal removed from Forbes list amid reports of unverifiable claims
He claimed to run a US$25 million (S$33 million) tech start-up.