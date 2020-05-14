Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 14.

All pre-school staff to take Covid-19 swab test before centres reopen

The test would cover principals, teachers and educarers, and those who look after infants and toddlers.

752 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

This takes the total number of cases in Singapore to 26,098.

Coronavirus: More cases of family violence during circuit breaker; police to proactively help victims

From April 7 to May 6, there were 476 police reports filed for offences commonly associated with family violence.

Three men charged over alleged involvement in Chinatown brawl

Muhammad Farid Surian, Noor Najat Alwi and Muhammad Roslan Mohamed Rumli were each charged with one count of rioting while armed with deadly weapons.

Coronavirus: NUS to house patients recovering from Covid-19 at Prince George's Park Residences

NUS will offer the temporary use of 28 blocks within the residences from May 18 to July for these patients.

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin in firing line over lack of clarity on his majority in Parliament

His already slim grip on power is showing signs of slipping after an MP from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia appeared to desert him, claiming that the party is on the path to irrelevance.

#Stayhome reads: From Anthony Ler to Sunshine Empire, here are Singapore's most shocking crimes over the decades

Here are five chilling cases that have made headlines in Singapore over the decades.

Proposed changes to Singapore's data protection law seek stiffer penalties for info leaks

In case of a data breach, organisations may soon be slapped with fines of up to 10 per cent of their annual gross turnover, or $1 million, whichever is higher, if proposed amendments go through.

#STayHome Workout: Box your way to a fitter you

Do each exercise for one minute.

The rise of loungewear in uncomfortable times

The growing segment of fashion is now seeing accelerated demand as more people work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

