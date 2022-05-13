Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, May 13.
Toddler among 3 dead in Bedok North flat fire
The three-year-old's mother, who was found unconscious by rescuers, remains in critical condition.
Those eligible can start booking appointments for first recommended non-mRNA vaccine Nuvaxovid
It will be available at PHPCs from May 18 and at the Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre Bishan from May 24.
Why did TerraUSD, Luna crash and what does it mean for investors?
The market was spooked when the stablecoin TerraUSD saw its peg to the US dollar shatter this week.
Close to $1m of drugs seized from Braddell View, 102 arrested islandwide
10 fun things to do over Vesak Day weekend: Enjoy live music, omakase, tofu home meals
TikTok sued after 10-year-old dies in blackout challenge
The dare was "thrust in front" of the girl by TikTok on her "for you" page, her family said.
All 407 haj places for S'pore pilgrims processed, waiting for visas to be issued
All pilgrims have registered with appointed haj travel agencies and made payments for their packages, said Muis.
Demise of landmark abortion law will mark America's swing to religious right
The leak of a draft opinion by a US Supreme Court justice has supercharged an already heated political landscape.
SEA Games: Elle Koh, 14, edges out Kiria Tikanah to claim women's epee gold
One last dance in tribute to local ballroom legend Sunny Low
Dancing and family were the two great loves of Mr Low, who passed away unexpectedly on May 8 at the age of 82.