Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 13

Toddler among 3 dead in Bedok North flat fire

The three-year-old's mother, who was found unconscious by rescuers, remains in critical condition.

Those eligible can start booking appointments for first recommended non-mRNA vaccine Nuvaxovid

It will be available at PHPCs from May 18 and at the Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre Bishan from May 24.

Why did TerraUSD, Luna crash and what does it mean for investors?

The market was spooked when the stablecoin TerraUSD saw its peg to the US dollar shatter this week.

Close to $1m of drugs seized from Braddell View, 102 arrested islandwide

It is one of the largest cannabis hauls in recent years.

10 fun things to do over Vesak Day weekend: Enjoy live music, omakase, tofu home meals

Here are 10 ways to relax and have fun over the next three days.

TikTok sued after 10-year-old dies in blackout challenge

The dare was "thrust in front" of the girl by TikTok on her "for you" page, her family said.

All 407 haj places for S'pore pilgrims processed, waiting for visas to be issued

All pilgrims have registered with appointed haj travel agencies and made payments for their packages, said Muis.

Demise of landmark abortion law will mark America's swing to religious right

The leak of a draft opinion by a US Supreme Court justice has supercharged an already heated political landscape.

SEA Games: Elle Koh, 14, edges out Kiria Tikanah to claim women's epee gold

Kiria, 21, was the defending champion in the event. 

One last dance in tribute to local ballroom legend Sunny Low

Dancing and family were the two great loves of Mr Low, who passed away unexpectedly on May 8 at the age of 82.

