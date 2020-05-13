Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 13.

Coronavirus: Doctors see huge drop in flu, common cold, diarrhoea and conjunctivitis cases since circuit breaker measures

Good hygiene and social distancing measures are major factors contributing to the slide, say some doctors.

MOH records 675 new Covid-19 cases, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

The new cases take Singapore's total number of infections to 25,346.

Malaysian PM delays confidence vote, says coronavirus battle takes priority

The next meeting of parliament has been set for July 13 to Aug 27 but no date has been given for the confidence vote.

$16 billion in Covid-19 government support disbursed so far, says Indranee Rajah

This includes $7 billion under the Jobs Support Scheme, where the Government co-funds the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages paid to each local employee.

Roads become more free-flowing and safer but speeding cases surge

The Land Transport Authority said traffic volume has shrunk on average by 60 per cent since January.

Coronavirus: US pilot sentenced to 4 weeks' jail for breaching stay order to go to Chinatown Point

Brian Dugan Yeargan left his room at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel on April 5 and was outside for 3 hours.

Condo, HDB rental volumes plunge 36% amid circuit breaker measures

The circuit breaker measures implemented in April have prevented prospective tenants from visiting and viewing properties offered for lease.

M1 says fibre Internet services restored but some users still report issues

An Infocomm Media Development Authority spokesman said M1 has been directed to restore affected services quickly.

Thum Ping Tjin, New Naratif website issued correction order over video on Pofma

In his video, historian Thum Ping Tjin questioned the Government's real reason for Pofma.

#STayHome Workout: Use your chair for more than just sitting

Fitness Workz's Fauzi Abu Bakar will take you through a series of stretching exercises in this 10-minute workout.

