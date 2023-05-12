Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 12, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Temperature soars to 36.2 deg C in Choa Chu Kang, a record high for 2023
The previous highest temperature reported for 2023 was recorded in Admiralty on April 14.
All HDB and private homes required to have circuit breaker installed by July 1, 2025
Condo residents raise a stink over Yishun BTO bin centre, HDB adjusts project
HDB will add an access road for waste removal trucks and extend ducts so exhaust is discharged further away from condo.
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine approved for those aged 12 to 17, appointment bookings open on May 15
Teens will now have the option of receiving a non-mRNA vaccine to complete their recommended Covid-19 vaccinations.
New tactical vehicle, counter drone system unveiled at police workplan seminar
Police should not be used as scapegoats, tool for politics: Shanmugam
Efforts must continue to ensure the police are seen as protector of the community and not the enemy, said the minister.
SEA Games 2023: Shanti Pereira wins first 100m gold; 1st S’porean woman to get sprint double
On Monday, she won the women’s 200m final to capture her third SEA Games title in the event.
60% of people with dementia feel they are treated as less competent: SMU study
Percentage of people with dementia who say they face rejection, loneliness and shame has dropped from 2019 survey.
Singapore-registered ship drifting in New Zealand waters after losing power
Rescue efforts by the New Zealand authorities are under way to tow the 66,000-tonne ship to a safe location.
Learning interior design from scratch: Entrepreneurs who changed careers to set up own studios
From tech to sales to advertising, these design mavens had diverse careers before making the switch.