Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 12, 2023

Updated
Published
56 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Temperature soars to 36.2 deg C in Choa Chu Kang, a record high for 2023

The previous highest temperature reported for 2023 was recorded in Admiralty on April 14.

READ MORE HERE

All HDB and private homes required to have circuit breaker installed by July 1, 2025

Affected homes are those that were built before July 1985.

READ MORE HERE

Condo residents raise a stink over Yishun BTO bin centre, HDB adjusts project

HDB will add an access road for waste removal trucks and extend ducts so exhaust is discharged further away from condo.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine approved for those aged 12 to 17, appointment bookings open on May 15

Teens will now have the option of receiving a non-mRNA vaccine to complete their recommended Covid-19 vaccinations.

READ MORE HERE

New tactical vehicle, counter drone system unveiled at police workplan seminar

The Tactical Strike Vehicle is able to shield police officers from bullets.

READ MORE HERE

Police should not be used as scapegoats, tool for politics: Shanmugam

Efforts must continue to ensure the police are seen as protector of the community and not the enemy, said the minister.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: Shanti Pereira wins first 100m gold; 1st S’porean woman to get sprint double

On Monday, she won the women’s 200m final to capture her third SEA Games title in the event.

READ MORE HERE

60% of people with dementia feel they are treated as less competent: SMU study

Percentage of people with dementia who say they face rejection, loneliness and shame has dropped from 2019 survey.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-registered ship drifting in New Zealand waters after losing power

Rescue efforts by the New Zealand authorities are under way to tow the 66,000-tonne ship to a safe location. 

READ MORE HERE

Learning interior design from scratch: Entrepreneurs who changed careers to set up own studios

From tech to sales to advertising, these design mavens had diverse careers before making the switch.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top