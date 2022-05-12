Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, May 12.
Surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport to be raised by $3 from May 19
With the increased surcharge, trips starting from Changi will cost an additional $8 every day from 5pm to 11.59pm, and an additional $6 at all other times.
Driving to Malaysia this long weekend? These are the peak hours to avoid
Over the last long weekend from April 29 to May 2, more than 950,000 travellers used the land checkpoints.
askST: How can I claim and use my CDC vouchers?
All Singaporean households will receive another $100 worth of Community Development Council vouchers this month.
Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay, say Finnish leaders
'Everything broke': What happened in the Terra Luna crypto crash
Luna has lost nearly all of its value - trading at 63 US cents on Thursday from a high of US$119.18 last month.
North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak: Govt repeatedly refused offers of vaccines
North Korea turned down one offer of 2.97m doses of Sinovac and another offer of 2m doses of AstraZeneca.
Coroner's hearing into fatal Tanjong Pagar crash set for June 9
5 men who were in a BMW died after the car crashed into a shophouse on Feb 13 last year.
SEA Games a showcase for Vietnam's recovery - and a welcome distraction
Games will be a declaration of Vietnam's full reopening after surmounting the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dream Cruises' creditors called to file proof of claims
This comes after the directors of the Hong Kong-based company proposed to place it into creditors' voluntary liquidation.
LadyBoss: Beaubit founder Savina Chow is redefining beauty e-commerce
Founded in 2020, the platform is an all-in-one destination for beauty content and e-commerce.
