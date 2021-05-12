Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 12.
Newsrooms in SPH Media will be beefed up to engage changing audiences: Khaw Boon Wan
An SPH Media Academy will also be set up to train new hires in a systematic manner and help existing staff.
Newsroom veteran and former SPH deputy CEO Patrick Daniel to be interim chief of SPH Media Trust
The appointment was announced by Mr Khaw Boon Wan, who also shared plans including building a first-class digital tech team.
Ng Teng Fong, Changi General Hospital take precautions after staff test positive for Covid-19
One is an operating theatre technician at NTFGH and the other is a housekeeper at CGH.
IMF gives Singapore economy clean bill of health, says risks to continued recovery 'balanced'
Should downside risks materialise, Singapore's ample fiscal buffers can be further drawn upon as a first line of defence, it added.
16 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 7 linked to Changi Airport cluster
10 of the cases are in the community.
Construction firm handed maximum $1 million fine over 2017 PIE viaduct collapse; two employees jailed
Or Kim Peow Contractors was fined for failing to take reasonable measures to ensure workers' safety.
Nine contracts worth $320 million awarded for Singapore-Johor RTS Link systems
Rail link operator RTS Operations said system works are "progressing well".
China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine found highly effective in real world study
It is an encouraging sign for the dozens of developing countries reliant on the Chinese shot.
Two more charged after teenager found dead in Clementi flat
Lim Peng Tiong, 62, and Chee Mei Wan, 41, each face one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.
Every S'porean aged 7 to 20 will receive $200 one-off top-up by end May
The amount will go into the Edusave account or Post-Secondary Education Account.