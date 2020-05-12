Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 12.

S'pore's circuit breaker measures have shown promise, could be further eased on June 1

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the first step of easing will focus on essential services, with more details to be announced next week.

Coronavirus: 'Too big a price to pay' to achieve herd immunity in S'pore through natural infection



Achieving herd immunity through natural infection in the population will lead to a higher number of deaths and infections and overwhelm Singapore's healthcare system.

884 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total past 24,000

Three Singaporeans and permanent residents are among the new cases.

Family of Punggol Field murder victim arrived too late to catch his dying words

The man has been identified as Mr Tay Rui Hao, 38.

Brisk business as hair salons, TCM halls and home bakers resume operations

Hair salons are allowed to provide only basic haircut services, while some TCM halls sold herbs through gate openings, instead of allowing patrons to step into the store.

Blow to Mahathir camp as defections topple his son Mukhriz in Kedah

Two PKR assemblymen said they quit the party after losing confidence in PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Changi Airport T4 to suspend operations from May 16, following T2 suspension earlier

The stores and restaurants in T4 will close and the shuttle bus service connecting to T3 will be suspended until operations in T4 resume.

Petrol falls below $2 a litre in Singapore

The last time more than one grade of petrol was retailing at below $2 here was in 2015, before petrol duty was raised.

M1 fibre services down in some areas in western, central and eastern Singapore

This disruption comes during a time when subscribers need to work and study from home amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Singapore condo resales plunge 57% in April amid circuit breaker period: SRX

Experts, however, found April's 309 resale home transactions "encouraging" given that no house viewings could be conducted during the circuit breaker period.

