Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 11, 2023

Updated
Published
35 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Construction of JB-Singapore RTS Link on S’pore side has reached halfway mark: Iswaran

When the 4km RTS Link starts, passengers will be able to travel from Bukit Chagar in JB to Woodlands North in Singapore, or in the reverse direction, in about five minutes.

READ MORE HERE

Asean a ‘life raft’ for region’s countries in a more troubled world, says PM Lee

The bloc’s 10 members must be unified and cohesive, said PM Lee Hsien Loong.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia accepts lack of progress in Myanmar peace plans, but asks Asean to stay united on issue

The five-point consensus plan was forged in April 2021 to help resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

About 2.5 million Singaporeans to receive cost-of-living relief payments in June

About 850,000 seniors will receive up to $700 in payouts.

READ MORE HERE

2 workers saved from falling after gondola tips at HDB block in Boon Lay Drive

The workers were brought to safety through the windows of units on the 14th and 15th storey.

READ MORE HERE

$22.6 million in Ecstasy pills seized at Penang port; container was transferred in S’pore waters

The drug bust is believed to be one of the biggest in Malaysia in recent years.

READ MORE HERE

SingPost reviewing ‘commercial sustainability’ of domestic postal business, which sees first annual loss

The company has started a strategic review of its portfolio of businesses “with a view to enhancing shareholder returns”.

READ MORE HERE

Family of murdered HK socialite Abby Choi planning to remake her face with 3D tech for vigil: Report

This way, her family and close friends can hold a proper viewing and send-off for her, says the report.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: Singapore clinch first-ever gold in e-sports

But victory is tarnished after team receive threats and Indonesia are eventually awarded a joint gold.

READ MORE HERE

Outstanding shoes that will knock your socks off

For those who want to stand out, here are some solid coloured shoes that add punch to your step.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top