Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 11, 2023

Construction of JB-Singapore RTS Link on S’pore side has reached halfway mark: Iswaran
When the 4km RTS Link starts, passengers will be able to travel from Bukit Chagar in JB to Woodlands North in Singapore, or in the reverse direction, in about five minutes.
Asean a ‘life raft’ for region’s countries in a more troubled world, says PM Lee
Indonesia accepts lack of progress in Myanmar peace plans, but asks Asean to stay united on issue
The five-point consensus plan was forged in April 2021 to help resolve the crisis in Myanmar.
About 2.5 million Singaporeans to receive cost-of-living relief payments in June
2 workers saved from falling after gondola tips at HDB block in Boon Lay Drive
The workers were brought to safety through the windows of units on the 14th and 15th storey.
$22.6 million in Ecstasy pills seized at Penang port; container was transferred in S’pore waters
SingPost reviewing ‘commercial sustainability’ of domestic postal business, which sees first annual loss
The company has started a strategic review of its portfolio of businesses “with a view to enhancing shareholder returns”.
Family of murdered HK socialite Abby Choi planning to remake her face with 3D tech for vigil: Report
This way, her family and close friends can hold a proper viewing and send-off for her, says the report.
SEA Games 2023: Singapore clinch first-ever gold in e-sports
But victory is tarnished after team receive threats and Indonesia are eventually awarded a joint gold.
Outstanding shoes that will knock your socks off
For those who want to stand out, here are some solid coloured shoes that add punch to your step.