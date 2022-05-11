Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 11

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 11.

Each S'porean household to get $100 CDC vouchers from today

$200 more in vouchers will be disbursed early next year, and another $200 in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

At least six weeks wait for new Singapore passports; long queues at ICA Building

ICA said then that it was receiving some 6,000 passport applications each day, three times the pre-Covid-19 average from two years ago.

READ MORE HERE

One of 11 exam cheats withdraws application to be called to the Bar

Leon Tay Quan Li gave an undertaking not to bring a fresh application for admission to the Bar for at least five years.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Condo, HDB rental prices hit record highs in April

Condo rents surpassed the previous peak in Jan 2013 by 1.8%. HDB rents saw a record increase year on year.

READ MORE HERE

Bentley driver accused of trying to force his way into school charged with causing hurt by rash act

Neo Hong Chye, 61, is also accused of driving the vehicle without insurance coverage.

READ MORE HERE

Marcos Jr as Philippine president a boon for China, but may be awkward for US

Mr Marcos Jr has long-standing ties with China but his relations with the United States are complicated.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who stole $52,200 from eczema-stricken girlfriend while he stayed at her home

She gave him access to personal items, including her phone and the one-time password for online banking three times.

READ MORE HERE

Last 2 paediatric Covid-19 vaccination centres in Singapore to close on June 30

This comes as the majority of children aged five to 11 have completed their primary vaccination programme against the coronavirus.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: No words to describe this feeling, says Iqbal Abdul Rahman after silat win

It is the first gold medal for Singapore in Hanoi.

READ MORE HERE

At 85, S'pore artist Goh Beng Kwan looks to NFT, augmented reality as part of latest show

"It keeps my practice relevant and allows me to better appreciate new art forms," says the artist.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top