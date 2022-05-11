Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, May 11.
Each S'porean household to get $100 CDC vouchers from today
At least six weeks wait for new Singapore passports; long queues at ICA Building
ICA said then that it was receiving some 6,000 passport applications each day, three times the pre-Covid-19 average from two years ago.
One of 11 exam cheats withdraws application to be called to the Bar
Leon Tay Quan Li gave an undertaking not to bring a fresh application for admission to the Bar for at least five years.
Condo, HDB rental prices hit record highs in April
Condo rents surpassed the previous peak in Jan 2013 by 1.8%. HDB rents saw a record increase year on year.
Bentley driver accused of trying to force his way into school charged with causing hurt by rash act
Neo Hong Chye, 61, is also accused of driving the vehicle without insurance coverage.
Marcos Jr as Philippine president a boon for China, but may be awkward for US
Mr Marcos Jr has long-standing ties with China but his relations with the United States are complicated.
Jail for man who stole $52,200 from eczema-stricken girlfriend while he stayed at her home
She gave him access to personal items, including her phone and the one-time password for online banking three times.
Last 2 paediatric Covid-19 vaccination centres in Singapore to close on June 30
This comes as the majority of children aged five to 11 have completed their primary vaccination programme against the coronavirus.
SEA Games: No words to describe this feeling, says Iqbal Abdul Rahman after silat win
At 85, S'pore artist Goh Beng Kwan looks to NFT, augmented reality as part of latest show
"It keeps my practice relevant and allows me to better appreciate new art forms," says the artist.