Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 11.
S'pore on knife-edge, Covid-19 cases can go either way over next few weeks: Lawrence Wong
"We have a chance of getting things under control by the end of the month," he said in Parliament.
Police arrest man accused of using racial slur, kicking 55-year-old woman in Choa Chu Kang
The man was arrested for public nuisance, uttering words with intent to wound racial feelings and voluntarily causing hurt.
Racism and xenophobic behaviour will become normalised if S'pore is not careful, warns Shanmugam
The majority of Singaporeans are decent and not racist, but if we continue to fan the flames of racism, we will get to a more uncomfortable position," he said in Parliament.
30 S'pore residents who experienced serious Covid-19 jab side effects to get financial assistance
There have been 104 applications for financial assistance for those suffering from serious side effects as at May 3, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.
7 of 13 new Covid-19 community cases linked to Changi Airport cluster
Another three community cases are linked to previous patients.
Singapore to open first inland ash-scattering garden in Choa Chu Kang on May 17
The 9,500 sq m garden will provide another option for the management of cremated human remains.
More than 1,100 users have deregistered from TraceTogether: Vivian
When a user deregisters, all TraceTogether data is deleted from its server within 3 to 5 working days.
1.8m have received at least 1 dose of Covid-19 vaccine in S'pore; younger people to be invited
Younger people will be invited to receive the vaccinations from the later half of May.
India's seven-day Covid-19 average at new high as WHO issues warning on strain
India’s daily coronavirus cases rose by 329,942, while deaths increased by 3,876.
Miss Hong Kong Pageant may come to Singapore for location shoot if travel bubble goes ahead
The beauty pageant has been criticised previously for not having overseas location shoots.