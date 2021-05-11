Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 11.

S'pore on knife-edge, Covid-19 cases can go either way over next few weeks: Lawrence Wong

"We have a chance of getting things under control by the end of the month," he said in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Police arrest man accused of using racial slur, kicking 55-year-old woman in Choa Chu Kang

The man was arrested for public nuisance, uttering words with intent to wound racial feelings and voluntarily causing hurt.

READ MORE HERE

Racism and xenophobic behaviour will become normalised if S'pore is not careful, warns Shanmugam

The majority of Singaporeans are decent and not racist, but if we continue to fan the flames of racism, we will get to a more uncomfortable position," he said in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

30 S'pore residents who experienced serious Covid-19 jab side effects to get financial assistance

There have been 104 applications for financial assistance for those suffering from serious side effects as at May 3, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

READ MORE HERE

7 of 13 new Covid-19 community cases linked to Changi Airport cluster

Another three community cases are linked to previous patients.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to open first inland ash-scattering garden in Choa Chu Kang on May 17

The 9,500 sq m garden will provide another option for the management of cremated human remains.

READ MORE HERE

More than 1,100 users have deregistered from TraceTogether: Vivian

When a user deregisters, all TraceTogether data is deleted from its server within 3 to 5 working days.

READ MORE HERE

1.8m have received at least 1 dose of Covid-19 vaccine in S'pore; younger people to be invited

Younger people will be invited to receive the vaccinations from the later half of May.

READ MORE HERE

India's seven-day Covid-19 average at new high as WHO issues warning on strain

India’s daily coronavirus cases rose by 329,942, while deaths increased by 3,876.

READ MORE HERE

Miss Hong Kong Pageant may come to Singapore for location shoot if travel bubble goes ahead

The beauty pageant has been criticised previously for not having overseas location shoots.

READ MORE HERE