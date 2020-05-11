Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 11.
486 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; MOH says lower number partly due to fewer tests processed at a laboratory
Two Singaporeans and permanent residents are among the new patients.
Man dies after being stabbed along Punggol Field in suspected murder
A resident who lives near the incident scene said he heard a cry for help on Sunday night.
3 of the 4 Covid-19 cases among healthcare workers at Singapore Expo care facility found to be negative after retesting
One of them was a Singaporean radiographer who had been reported as a confirmed case on May 7.
Coronavirus: Areas of Singapore Racecourse to be converted into community recovery facilities
The selected areas include the multi-storey carpark and Car Park B at the racecourse, as well as the sheltered arena at STC Riding Centre.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's camp set to cast aside Mahathir and son from ruling party
The days of Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his son Mukhriz Mahathir as leaders of the ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia they founded are numbered.
Police manhunt on for suspects after 3 arrested in rioting case at People's Park Centre condo
The early-morning clash was caught on the condominium's CCTV camera and a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media and WhatsApp chat groups.
China’s Wuhan reports first coronavirus cluster since lifting of lockdown
Wuhan reported five new confirmed cases, all of whom live in the same residential compound and were mostly older people.
Ikea to open new store at Jem
The 70, 000 sq ft store will be spread across three floors inside the mall.
MP Low Yen Ling down with dengue fever as Singapore enters peak season for the disease
The number of cases this year is projected to exceed last year's high of 16,000.
Small and mid-sized art galleries feel financial squeeze from Covid-19, move shows online
The eight small and mid-sized galleries The Straits Times spoke to say business has fallen by between 50 and 80 per cent in the first quarter of this year.