Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 10, 2023

Asean must stay cohesive and united, given troubled external environment, says PM Lee
Asean leaders meeting in Labuan Bajo: Why is the Indonesian island known as the next Bali?
Flyer with QR code to redeem free blood pressure device not a scam: AIA Singapore
The flyer contained grammatical and punctuation errors, which are often telltale signs of scam messages.
No residential property purchases by family offices in S’pore in past 6 years: Alvin Tan
Family offices constitute a small part of Singapore’s overall asset management industry.
2 deaths, 1 injury in last decade from falls on LRT tracks
The most recent incident involved the death of a woman, who was found on the tracks near Cove station along the Punggol East LRT loop in March.
Public views sought on empowering officers to probe, intervene in neighbour noise disputes
The proposed changes are to tackle cases of residents who cause sustained disturbances on purpose and ignore complaints.
Analysis: Why we need to protect victims who refuse to report abusers, even when lives are in danger
The proposed measures introduced in Parliament will boost the protection of victims and enhance rehabilitation of perpetrators.
Reports lodged against UFC Gym Singapore after sudden closure leaves members in the lurch
Some gym users claimed they bought membership packages with the costs ranging from $1,200 to $3,800.