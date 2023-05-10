Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 10, 2023

Updated
Published
8 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Asean must stay cohesive and united, given troubled external environment, says PM Lee

PM Lee stressed that economic integration must always remain Asean’s priority.

READ MORE HERE

Asean leaders meeting in Labuan Bajo: Why is the Indonesian island known as the next Bali?

This once quiet harbour town serves as a jump-off point to Komodo island.

READ MORE HERE

Flyer with QR code to redeem free blood pressure device not a scam: AIA Singapore

The flyer contained grammatical and punctuation errors, which are often telltale signs of scam messages.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

No residential property purchases by family offices in S’pore in past 6 years: Alvin Tan

Family offices constitute a small part of Singapore’s overall asset management industry.

READ MORE HERE

2 deaths, 1 injury in last decade from falls on LRT tracks

The most recent incident involved the death of a woman, who was found on the tracks near Cove station along the Punggol East LRT loop in March.

READ MORE HERE

Public views sought on empowering officers to probe, intervene in neighbour noise disputes

The proposed changes are to tackle cases of residents who cause sustained disturbances on purpose and ignore complaints.

READ MORE HERE

Analysis: Why we need to protect victims who refuse to report abusers, even when lives are in danger

The proposed measures introduced in Parliament will boost the protection of victims and enhance rehabilitation of perpetrators.

READ MORE HERE

Reports lodged against UFC Gym Singapore after sudden closure leaves members in the lurch

Some gym users claimed they bought membership packages with the costs ranging from $1,200 to $3,800. 

READ MORE HERE

DBS considering expansion in Dubai, CEO Piyush Gupta says

Mr Gupta’s remarks underscore the growing importance of Dubai.

READ MORE HERE

From dance event to producing banners: Blackpink superfans gear up for S’pore concerts

The K-pop supergroup are performing in Singapore this weekend.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top