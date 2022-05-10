Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, May 10.

MRT and bus ridership hit 78% of pre-Covid-19 levels with easing of rules

This is a more than 10 percentage-point increase from the 67 per cent recorded in the first week of January.

Self-radicalised S'porean detained; had wanted to take up arms abroad

At the time of his arrest, he was considering travelling to conflict zones in Afghanistan to join the Taliban.

Crowdfunding campaign launched to help Beach Road slashing victim pay hospital bills

Charity platform Ray of Hope is looking to raise about $105,400 for Ms Han Hongli.

Condo resale prices rise for 21st straight month in April, suburban prices hit new high

Condo resale prices rose at a slower pace of 0.7% last month, compared with March's 0.8%.

Protests break out as Philippines election returns a Marcos to presidency

Unofficial results showed Mr Marcos Jr winning more than 30 million votes, double that of Mrs Robredo.

Lawyer Lim Tean to be charged with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking

He also purportedly acted as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

Sentosa's night show Wings Of Time to reopen on May 18 after two-year hiatus

The improved version of the light and music show will now allow audiences to sit closer to the main stage.

Singapore's integrated resorts, interrupted

They emerge from the disruption of the pandemic to face more challenges, like new competition.

What is the fuss over Twitter's 'missing' edit button?

With Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, he has announced his intention to introduce this long-omitted feature.

'I don't know how long I can stay with him': Getai queen Liu Lingling on giving birth at 50

Every precious moment the 59-year-old actress-host has with nine-year-old Xiang Xiang is greatly cherished.

