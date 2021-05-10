Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, May 10.

Former minister Khaw Boon Wan to be chairman of new entity after SPH media restructuring

Mr Khaw will be able to provide strong strategic leadership, said Minister S. Iswaran.

Pritam, Iswaran spar on funding, editorial independence of SPH's new media entity

Mr Iswaran said it would be premature to specify the exact numbers that would go into the Government's funding of the CLG.

Govt 'does not intend nor expect' restructuring to affect relationship between MCI and SPH newsrooms: Iswaran

High-quality, professional, respected media reporting news by S'poreans for S'poreans essential to fabric of nation, he said.

MOH to study making IP insurance fully portable

Making IP plans portable will allow people a wider choice of coverage without being penalised for it.

Vaccine maker BioNTech to set up regional HQ, manufacturing site in S'pore

It plans to open its S'pore office and start the construction of the manufacturing facility in 2021.

19 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 2 linked to Changi Airport cluster

The new cases take Singapore's total number of cases to 61,378, with 11 active clusters.

S'pore and Malaysia start accepting applications for cross-border travel on compassionate grounds

People can apply to visit family members for emergency reasons such as death or critical illness.

Plastic bag charges at supermarkets in Singapore likely to kick in next year

Any possible impact of a charge will be looked into, especially on vulnerable groups, said Dr Amy Khor.

Bidadari HDB residents relish its greenery, convenient location and neighbourly spirit

Once the site of Singapore's largest cemetery, Bidadari is now teeming with life.

Football: Lions and JDT skipper Hariss Harun joins Lion City Sailors on 3½-year deal

Singapore's highest-earning player is returning for undisclosed family reasons.

