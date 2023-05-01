Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 1

‘We will always have your back’: 4G team will look after workers in these dark times, says DPM Wong

Forward Singapore will look at how the Government can invest more in every worker, he said at the May Day Rally.

READ MORE HERE

Amid grim economic landscape, Singapore must have ‘something special’ to show: DPM Wong

With ingenuity and innovation, “guts and gumption”, Singapore will prevail against the odds, he said.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Wong’s speech shows leadership renewal underway, importance of tripartism: Observers

It was the first time that Mr Wong gave the main May Day Rally speech.

READ MORE HERE

More than a million meal subsidies redeemed on DBS PayLah! app in less than 3 months

Some 12 per cent of redemptions were made by seniors and 24 per cent by those earning less than $2,500 a month.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: How do I choose the right people to give me job references?

Candidates should try to select referees who have diverse backgrounds, says an expert.

READ MORE HERE

Two accidents in three days at junction of Hougang Ave 4 and Buangkok Green

A total of 11 people have been taken to hospital following the two incidents.

READ MORE HERE

First SEA Games in two decades for 52-year-old indoor hockey player

Phua Min Tze is Team Singapore’s most senior female athlete.

READ MORE HERE

Weekend Trip: Swim with mantas, see spectacular scenery in Nusa Penida, 40 minutes from Bali

Nusa Penida is often done as a day trip from Bali, but its many charms are best savoured over a long weekend.

READ MORE HERE

New study shows for the first time how cancer evades the immune system

The findings could help in the search for novel ways of treating even the most lethal of cancers.

READ MORE HERE

Crouching tiger, hidden danger at Felda area in Johor

A tiger is believed to have roamed into a settlement due to a lack of prey in its natural habitat.

READ MORE HERE

