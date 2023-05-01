Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on May 1

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘We will always have your back’: 4G team will look after workers in these dark times, says DPM Wong
Forward Singapore will look at how the Government can invest more in every worker, he said at the May Day Rally.
Amid grim economic landscape, Singapore must have ‘something special’ to show: DPM Wong
With ingenuity and innovation, “guts and gumption”, Singapore will prevail against the odds, he said.
DPM Wong’s speech shows leadership renewal underway, importance of tripartism: Observers
More than a million meal subsidies redeemed on DBS PayLah! app in less than 3 months
Some 12 per cent of redemptions were made by seniors and 24 per cent by those earning less than $2,500 a month.
askST Jobs: How do I choose the right people to give me job references?
Candidates should try to select referees who have diverse backgrounds, says an expert.
Two accidents in three days at junction of Hougang Ave 4 and Buangkok Green
First SEA Games in two decades for 52-year-old indoor hockey player
Weekend Trip: Swim with mantas, see spectacular scenery in Nusa Penida, 40 minutes from Bali
Nusa Penida is often done as a day trip from Bali, but its many charms are best savoured over a long weekend.
New study shows for the first time how cancer evades the immune system
The findings could help in the search for novel ways of treating even the most lethal of cancers.
Crouching tiger, hidden danger at Felda area in Johor
A tiger is believed to have roamed into a settlement due to a lack of prey in its natural habitat.