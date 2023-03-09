Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 9

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Malaysia’s ex-PM Muhyiddin detained by anti-graft agency, to be charged in court on Friday

The agency is probing claims that contractors chosen for a government programme were allegedly required to deposit money in Bersatu’s party accounts, in return for projects.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices in February hold steady for first time in 32 months

Sales for HDB resale flats were down by 28.2 per cent to an estimated 1,849 units from 2,575 units in January.

READ MORE HERE

Padang, surrounding buildings potential candidate for S'pore's 2nd Unesco World Heritage Site

The Padang Civic Ensemble includes the historical green, open space and former Supreme Court and City Hall.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon in stand-off over guide dog at Rocky Master outlet in Hougang

Guide dogs are approved and allowed in halal-certified premises, according to a Muis advisory.

READ MORE HERE

Man accused of killing Felicia Teo loses appeal to be acquitted of murder charge

This means he can still be prosecuted if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

READ MORE HERE

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta’s 2022 pay rises 13.2% to $15.4 million

The bank last month reported a new high on return on equity of 15%, up from 12.5% in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean’s gold chain snatched during hug in Bangkok

The man was walking with a Thai friend when the person approached them and hugged him.

READ MORE HERE

Have CEOs lost patience with hybrid working?

Bosses are now taking a tougher line with white-collar workers, targetting hybrid working arrangements.

READ MORE HERE

Don’t have to be smart to get rich: Study

The link between earned income and IQ, which is admittedly just one measure of intelligence, simply isn’t that strong, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Japanese man who spent nearly $20,000 on dog costume gets cage to fulfil canine fantasy

A video showed the man settling into a black cage in a room and pawing at the bars.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top