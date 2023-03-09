Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 9

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Malaysia’s ex-PM Muhyiddin detained by anti-graft agency, to be charged in court on Friday
The agency is probing claims that contractors chosen for a government programme were allegedly required to deposit money in Bersatu’s party accounts, in return for projects.
HDB resale prices in February hold steady for first time in 32 months
Sales for HDB resale flats were down by 28.2 per cent to an estimated 1,849 units from 2,575 units in January.
Padang, surrounding buildings potential candidate for S'pore's 2nd Unesco World Heritage Site
The Padang Civic Ensemble includes the historical green, open space and former Supreme Court and City Hall.
Paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon in stand-off over guide dog at Rocky Master outlet in Hougang
Guide dogs are approved and allowed in halal-certified premises, according to a Muis advisory.
Man accused of killing Felicia Teo loses appeal to be acquitted of murder charge
This means he can still be prosecuted if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta’s 2022 pay rises 13.2% to $15.4 million
The bank last month reported a new high on return on equity of 15%, up from 12.5% in 2021.
Singaporean’s gold chain snatched during hug in Bangkok
The man was walking with a Thai friend when the person approached them and hugged him.
Have CEOs lost patience with hybrid working?
Bosses are now taking a tougher line with white-collar workers, targetting hybrid working arrangements.
Don’t have to be smart to get rich: Study
The link between earned income and IQ, which is admittedly just one measure of intelligence, simply isn’t that strong, says the writer.