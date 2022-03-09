Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

 

Omicron wave in S'pore has peaked and is subsiding: Ong Ye Kung

Hospitals and healthcare workers, however, are still under pressure caused by the Omicron wave.

Budget debate: Preventive care at the heart of healthcare reform

MOH will invite Singapore residents to enrol with a GP or polyclinic doctor to work out a personalised care plan.

Healthcare clusters to get fixed sum for patients under care, instead of getting paid per visit

This means hospitals have a fresh incentive to keep patients healthy through preventive care.

Moves to decrease salt intake, substitute with lower-sodium alternatives

The health authorities will work with the food service sector to use lower sodium alternatives.

Russia, Ukraine agree to ceasefire to allow civilians to escape fighting in areas including Mariupol

The corridors will operate for 12 hours in several areas.

Russian military performed badly due to poorly conceived strategy, training

The balance of forces was so overwhelmingly in Russia's favour nobody believed Ukraine would be left standing for more than a few days.

11 more Thomson-East Coast Line MRT stations to open this year

The new stations will give commuters access to areas such as Great World, Maxwell and Shenton Way.

All petrol prices in S'pore now start from $3 a litre, with one grade nearing $4

The so-called premium grade 98-octane is $3.64 at Sinopec, $3.72 at Caltex and $3.94 at Shell.

Elderly couple, son died after water heater installed in unsafe manner: Coroner's inquiry

The heater should have been directly connected to a double-pole switch instead of a wall plug.

Over half of Genting Hong Kong’s Singapore team let go after financial troubles

Most employees said they were not owed wages, and all said they were not given retrenchment benefits.

