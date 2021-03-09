Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 9

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can produce antibodies, immune cells 12 days after first dose: Study
The study was done by researchers from the Singapore General Hospital and the Duke-NUS Medical School.
Connect @ Changi, dedicated business meeting facility, receives first batch of guests
They come from Germany, France, Indonesia, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.
Patients unable to book treatments at Novu Aesthetics clinics; 35 complaints filed
Two of its six clinics, at Raffles City and Northpoint mall, have closed.
Twelve Cupcakes wages case: Co-founder Jaime Teo fined $65,000 for role in underpaying staff
She had pleaded guilty to 10 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.
Student who tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from UK on trial for breaching SHN
Before heading home, she purportedly ate at a foodcourt with her parents and later lied about her travel history.
Cleaner jailed 33 years for sexually assaulting all 3 daughters
The 55-year-old man began targeting each daughter when they turned 11 or 12 years old.
Trapped Myanmar protesters allowed to leave amid international alarm
Overnight, Myanmar security forces cornered hundreds of young protesters and threatened to hunt for them door to door.
Johor hopes Covid-19 vaccination drives in S'pore and Malaysia will enable border to reopen
Johor had made the "necessary preparations" and was ready to receive travellers from Singapore.
Britain's royals silent as 'Megxit' crisis rages after bombshell interview
The Queen wanted to take some time before the palace issued a response, a royal source said.
Historical St Matthew's church, kindergarten to be restored as part of police complex
It is believed to be the first such project here.