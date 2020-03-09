Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 9.

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin unveils Cabinet line-up, four senior ministers named



The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president took a leaf out of the book from neighbours Singapore and Indonesia, creating four coordinating minister posts. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Muhyiddin's Cabinet includes former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who will be senior minister in charge of international trade and industry.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Govt prepared to come up with 2nd package to help businesses if needed, says Heng Swee Keat



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Kiat said at an annual post-Budget forum on March 9 that a working group will be set up to help businesses find opportunities amid the crisis. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The Government is studying how various industries have been affected by the outbreak, and how to better support the transformation of industries and workers.

READ MORE HERE

Covid 19: Italian cruise ship will dock in Singapore as scheduled; passengers to undergo health checks before disembarking



According to ship trackers, the Costa Fortuna has been making steady progress in the direction of Singapore since March 8, 2020. PHOTO: COSTA CRUISES



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

The Costa Fortuna is carrying about 60 Italians on board, according to Malaysian officials.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor found guilty of assaulting girlfriend, causing multiple facial fractures





A district court had earlier heard that Clarence Teo Shun Jie attacked his then girlfriend at his Redhill flat in August 2017, when she expressed her reluctance to have sex with him. PHOTO: ST FILE



Clarence Teo Shun Jie attacked Ms Rachel Lim En Hui at his Redhill flat in 2017 when she expressed her reluctance to have sex with him.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore pump prices yet to reflect plunge in crude oil rates





According to Fuel Kaki, the popular 95-octane grade is $2.24 a litre across all brands before discount. PHOTO: ST FILE



The popular 95-octane grade is currently $2.24 a litre across all brands before discount, 4.7 per cent lower than it was in mid-January.

READ MORE HERE

Global stocks topple on coronavirus panic, oil price crash: STI down 6.2%





Japan's Nikkei fell 4.4 per cent and Australia's commodity-heavy market 5.3 per cent. PHOTO: AFP



Several Asian markets suffered their worst falls since the 2008 global financial crisis.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: SIA cabin crew to wear surgical masks on board as safety precaution





SIA cabin crew wearing masks as they arrive at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Feb 14, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



Other measures it has announced include redirecting a service away from Milan, suspending layovers for flights to Beijing and Shanghai, and stepping up the cleaning regime for its planes.

READ MORE HERE

China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge





Doctors speak to a pregnant woman at a gynaecology and obstetrics isolation ward in Xiehe hospital in Wuhan on March 7, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



China reported 40 new infections nationwide on Monday – the smallest increase since the country began reporting the data in January.

READ MORE HERE

Singtel freezing wages of all staff this year, except for operational and support workers





Group chief executive Chua Sock Koong said in a note to employees on March 9 that the company needed to brace itself for uncertainty because of the coronavirus outbreak and the weak business sentiment. PHOTO: REUTERS



Group chief executive Chua Sock Koong said that the company needed to brace itself for uncertainty because of the coronavirus outbreak and the weak business sentiment.

READ MORE HERE

Newton condo pool closed for cleaning after otters steal fish, go for swim on Sunday





Residents at Park Infinia@Wee Nam condo were treated to the unusual sight over the weekend as the raft of otters frolicked in their condo pool which is more used to human swimmers. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM REDDIT



In a video circulating online, an otter is seen biting down on a koi fish at the Park Infinia@Wee Nam condo swimming pool as its furry friends gather round it.

READ MORE HERE