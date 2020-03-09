Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 9.
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin unveils Cabinet line-up, four senior ministers named
Mr Muhyiddin's Cabinet includes former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who will be senior minister in charge of international trade and industry.
Coronavirus: Govt prepared to come up with 2nd package to help businesses if needed, says Heng Swee Keat
The Government is studying how various industries have been affected by the outbreak, and how to better support the transformation of industries and workers.
Covid 19: Italian cruise ship will dock in Singapore as scheduled; passengers to undergo health checks before disembarking
The Costa Fortuna is carrying about 60 Italians on board, according to Malaysian officials.
Doctor found guilty of assaulting girlfriend, causing multiple facial fractures
Clarence Teo Shun Jie attacked Ms Rachel Lim En Hui at his Redhill flat in 2017 when she expressed her reluctance to have sex with him.
Singapore pump prices yet to reflect plunge in crude oil rates
The popular 95-octane grade is currently $2.24 a litre across all brands before discount, 4.7 per cent lower than it was in mid-January.
Global stocks topple on coronavirus panic, oil price crash: STI down 6.2%
Several Asian markets suffered their worst falls since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Coronavirus: SIA cabin crew to wear surgical masks on board as safety precaution
Other measures it has announced include redirecting a service away from Milan, suspending layovers for flights to Beijing and Shanghai, and stepping up the cleaning regime for its planes.
China closes makeshift hospitals as virus cases plunge
China reported 40 new infections nationwide on Monday – the smallest increase since the country began reporting the data in January.
Singtel freezing wages of all staff this year, except for operational and support workers
Group chief executive Chua Sock Koong said that the company needed to brace itself for uncertainty because of the coronavirus outbreak and the weak business sentiment.
Newton condo pool closed for cleaning after otters steal fish, go for swim on Sunday
In a video circulating online, an otter is seen biting down on a koi fish at the Park Infinia@Wee Nam condo swimming pool as its furry friends gather round it.