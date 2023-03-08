Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 8

Updated
Published
38 min ago

S'pore flags errors, good calls and lessons from the ‘complex and wicked’ Covid-19 pandemic

The White Paper on the nation’s performance also listed seven lessons in preparing for the next crisis.

What S'pore did well in handling Covid-19 and where there were lapses

Read highlights of the White Paper on the pandemic.

Economists lift S'pore’s 2023 growth forecast on China rebound hopes

The pace of Singapore's economic growth is seen accelerating to 2.5 per cent next year.

COE premium for commercial vehicles hit new high for third time in 2023

The premium for small cars and electric vehicles finished at $88,000, up 1.7 per cent from $86,556.

New species of cockroach found in Singapore, named after Pokemon character

The cockroach’s identity was a mystery when collected between 2016 and 2017.

‘It sounded like a building collapsing’: Fallen tree pins cars in Kampong Glam

No injuries were reported from the incident.

‘Charles & Keith girl’ Zoe Gabriel on life before and after her newfound fame

TikTok teen-turned-model says the incident on social media has brought her family closer together.

Puzzling that CPF nomination automatically revoked by marriage but not divorce, says judge

An 80-year-old man, who had been divorced for 36 years, was unable to nominate his only child as the beneficiary of the funds in his CPF account.

Unmanned cameras, drones part of SAF’s capabilities in potential terror attacks

Vehicle plate numbers can also be tracked, even in crowded places like Orchard Road.

Mandai welcomes nearly 800 animal babies in 2022

The babies include critically endangered cockatoos and the 14th baby of the zoo’s oldest pygmy hippo couple.

