Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Ukrainians escape besieged Sumy in first evacuation corridor agreed with Russia
No-fly zone over Ukraine is a pathway to military confrontation
A no-fly zone is an area of airspace in which either all aircraft are banned or only certain types or aircraft are allowed to fly.
HDB to buy back flats from owners who are unable to sell due to ethnic quota limits
To be eligible for the buyback, owners must have owned the flat for at least 10 years.
New COE criterion for EVs, more charging points in HDB carparks
There will be at least three charging points in nearly 2,000 HDB carparks over the next three to four years.
Malaysia to reopen border to international visitors from April 1
Visitors will not need to serve any quarantine, but will be required to undergo pre-departure and upon-arrival tests.
Jump in demand for cough and cold medication in Singapore
Three pharmacy chains told The Straits Times they have seen a jump in the sales of medication used to treat cough and cold.
Covid-19 can hit more than once though reinfections tend to be milder: NCID
Having caught the disease in the past does not make one immune from the coronavirus forever.
MH370: What happened to the plane that vanished into thin air?
Eight years after MH370's disappearance, experts, scientists and conspiracy theorists continue to churn out explanations about how the plane vanished.
Actress Barbie Hsu marries old flame DJ Koo, 3 months after divorcing businessman Wang Xiaofei
SAF's success in tapping tech talent crucial in Digital and Intelligence Service roll-out
New service must also act as a 'reset button' to build new organisational culture, doctrines and practices.