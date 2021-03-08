Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 8.
Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive brought forward for seniors, extended to teachers, postmen and migrant workers
This is possible because more supplies of the vaccine have arrived, said MOH.
Over 150,000 staff in educational institutions to be offered Covid-19 vaccine from March 10
The vaccination exercise will also include other individuals who work in these institutions and come into regular contact with students.
LTA awards $356 million contract for Cross Island Line tunnel works
It was awarded to Taisei Corporation of Japan and the S'pore branch of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation.
Two killed in Myanmar after security forces fire on protesters, say witnesses
Shops, factories and banks were closed in Yangon after major trade unions called for a shutdown of the economy.
Meghan says British royals worried about her son’s dark skin
The interview comes amid an acrimonious row between Meghan and Harry on one side and the British monarchy on the other.
Doctor jailed and caned for assaulting girlfriend no longer allowed to practise
The SMC's disciplinary tribunal noted "a defect in character which makes him unfit to practise medicine".
63 employers failed to pay medical bills of migrant workers between 2016 and 2020
The vast majority of these employers paid up shortly after administrative actions were taken by the MOM.
Budget debate: $20m arts top-up includes new grant for freelancers
The support includes a new project grant for the self-employed and a business transformation grant.
'Unleash The Roar' plan to lift local football and unite S'poreans
The project is related to Singapore's goal to qualify for the 2034 Fifa World Cup.
13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
The new cases take Singapore's total to 60,046.