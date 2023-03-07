Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 7

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Beijing warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if US continues to suppress China
China's foreign minister warns the relationship with US could fall into conflict and confrontation.
100 people evacuated, 1 injured after explosion at Audi service centre in Ubi
The SCDF said there was no fire when officers arrived at the scene but a section on the side of the building had collapsed.
Changes to A-level scoring system may reduce stress but not competition: Students, observers
Changes to the system mean that students will not have mid-year examinations in junior college from 2024.
Train fault causes delay on Thomson-East Coast MRT line
Uniqlo, Amazon in S'pore boost hiring of persons with disabilities
Apparel retailer Uniqlo currently employs 42 people with disabilities across its 28 stores in Singapore.
Are periods still a taboo topic in sport? Yes, say Singapore’s female athletes
Pulled muscles, fatigue, bloatedness are all issues they deal with during a period, but little research has been done.
Malaysian man who cut off dad’s head, chopped him into 6 parts, to hang after appeal dismissed
The father and son had argued over the latter's drug use before the killing took place, according to reports.
7th suspect linked to Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s murder arrested
Pockets of growth can be found in S’pore stock market despite pressure on earnings, dividends
Earnings support for some Singapore-listed companies will come from the opening up of the Chinese economy.
The Bottom Line: Do detox diets and cleanses work?
They claim to flush toxins from the body and boost one’s immunity, among other things.