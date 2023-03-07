Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 7

Updated
Published
44 min ago

Beijing warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if US continues to suppress China

China's foreign minister warns the relationship with US could fall into conflict and confrontation.

READ MORE HERE

100 people evacuated, 1 injured after explosion at Audi service centre in Ubi

The SCDF said there was no fire when officers arrived at the scene but a section on the side of the building had collapsed.

READ MORE HERE

Changes to A-level scoring system may reduce stress but not competition: Students, observers

Changes to the system mean that students will not have mid-year examinations in junior college from 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Train fault causes delay on Thomson-East Coast MRT line

Free bus transport was available between Caldecott and Orchard.

READ MORE HERE

Uniqlo, Amazon in S'pore boost hiring of persons with disabilities

Apparel retailer Uniqlo currently employs 42 people with disabilities across its 28 stores in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Are periods still a taboo topic in sport? Yes, say Singapore’s female athletes

Pulled muscles, fatigue, bloatedness are all issues they deal with during a period, but little research has been done.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian man who cut off dad’s head, chopped him into 6 parts, to hang after appeal dismissed

The father and son had argued over the latter's drug use before the killing took place, according to reports.

READ MORE HERE

7th suspect linked to Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s murder arrested

The suspect was reportedly a friend of Choi's ex-husband.

READ MORE HERE

Pockets of growth can be found in S’pore stock market despite pressure on earnings, dividends

Earnings support for some Singapore-listed companies will come from the opening up of the Chinese economy.

READ MORE HERE

The Bottom Line: Do detox diets and cleanses work?

They claim to flush toxins from the body and boost one’s immunity, among other things.

READ MORE HERE

