Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Ukraine decries 'immoral' stunt after Moscow says it will let civilians flee – to Russia or Belarus
Ukraine said negotiations were taking place after Moscow offered to open humanitarian corridors in several cities.
No more mid-year exams for all primary and secondary schools from 2023
These were scrapped for Primary 3, Primary 5, Secondary 1 and Secondary 3 students in the past three years.
5 changes that will impact students in S'pore
MOE on Monday announced several changes to give students greater flexibility in what they wish to study.
4 things to know about changes to adult education in S'pore
From April, those looking to switch careers can take industry-oriented, modular training courses lasting from 3 to 12 months.
Popular 95-octane petrol crosses $3 mark, driven by hikes linked to Ukraine conflict
Shoppers to pay at least 5 cents per disposable bag at most supermarkets from mid-2023
Online retailers and convenience stores will be excluded from implementing the mandatory minimum charge for disposable bags.
NSman who collapsed during HPB exercise session died of coronary artery disease: Mindef, HPB
Flash floods in Jurong; warnings issued for other areas amid heavy rain
Singapore tech start-ups open up to having staff work from anywhere
Human resource experts expect the trend of working from anywhere to continue in the near future.
Wander women: Rise of solo female and female-only travel
Google Trends show that searches for "solo female travel" have risen steadily since 2014.