Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 6

S’poreans urged to ‘buy local’ as vegetable farms in Malaysia hit by floods

Consumers can play their part to support local farmers to help guard against supply-driven price shocks, Ms Grace Fu said.

February BTO launch has lowest number of first-timer applicants since 2020

This is an early indication that application rates have reduced and are stabilising, said the Housing Board.

Looking for a fitness trainer? A new national registry can help

The registry will be rolled out from April 2023 to boost professionalism in the fitness industry.

Maid abuser who tried to cover victim’s bruises with make-up gets jail

The woman was also ordered to give the domestic worker compensation of $4,000.

Japanese boost for Malaysian durians a boon for Singapore fans

One of Malaysia’s largest planters is partnering a top Japanese agritech firm to expand its acreage and increase yields.

askST Jobs: How to get colleagues’ support when you’re promoted ahead of them

It is important to stay grounded and respect colleagues, even as you oversee their work, said a recruitment professional.

Malaysian man about to cremate ‘son’ gets phone call, telling him he has the wrong body

The father said prison authorities told him his son died in jail.

Local environment group cuts ties with co-founder; both sides allege mismanagement

The Plastic Project is a company registered as conducting educational courses for environmental causes.

Heavy traffic likely at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over March school holidays: ICA

Traffic flow has returned to pre-pandemic levels during peak hours.

Hot springs, beach strolls and the arts in greater Melbourne

Have a relaxing time while enjoying the arts and sights on your next visit to Melbourne.

