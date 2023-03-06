Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 6

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’poreans urged to ‘buy local’ as vegetable farms in Malaysia hit by floods
Consumers can play their part to support local farmers to help guard against supply-driven price shocks, Ms Grace Fu said.
February BTO launch has lowest number of first-timer applicants since 2020
This is an early indication that application rates have reduced and are stabilising, said the Housing Board.
Looking for a fitness trainer? A new national registry can help
The registry will be rolled out from April 2023 to boost professionalism in the fitness industry.
Maid abuser who tried to cover victim’s bruises with make-up gets jail
Japanese boost for Malaysian durians a boon for Singapore fans
One of Malaysia’s largest planters is partnering a top Japanese agritech firm to expand its acreage and increase yields.
askST Jobs: How to get colleagues’ support when you’re promoted ahead of them
It is important to stay grounded and respect colleagues, even as you oversee their work, said a recruitment professional.
Malaysian man about to cremate ‘son’ gets phone call, telling him he has the wrong body
Local environment group cuts ties with co-founder; both sides allege mismanagement
The Plastic Project is a company registered as conducting educational courses for environmental causes.
Heavy traffic likely at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over March school holidays: ICA
Hot springs, beach strolls and the arts in greater Melbourne
Have a relaxing time while enjoying the arts and sights on your next visit to Melbourne.