Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 6.

Coronavirus: Task force formed to raise hygiene standards and make them the new norm



Under the SG Clean campaign, hawker centres and food stalls can get a quality mark to show they have met enhanced hygiene and cleaning standards. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singaporeans are urged to pick up new hygiene habits such as not sharing food, using serving spoons and disposing used tissues quickly.

'Inevitable' that Singapore will see Covid-19 deaths, says Health Minister Gan Kim Yong



Health Minster Gan Kim Yong told a briefing that patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are in quite critical condition. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Mr Gan said that patients in the Intensive Care Unit - seven as of Thursday - are in quite critical condition.

How lethal is the coronavirus? Experts differ over disease's death rate



Medical workers wearing protective gear collect samples at a drive-through clinic in Goyang city, South Korea, on March 6, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The WHO this week put the Covid-19 global death rate at about 3.4 per cent but US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on its accuracy.

Bhutan confirms first coronavirus case, bans tourist entry for 2 weeks



In this handout photograph released by Bhutan's Prime Minister's Office on Feb 2, 2020, a health worker conducts temperature checks at the India-Bhutan border. PHOTO: AFP/BHUTAN PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE



A 79-year-old American who arrived by plane from India on March 2 had tested positive for the virus.

Free entry to all public gyms and swimming pools for Singaporeans aged 65 and above



Madam Doris Mok exercises in Heartbeat@Bedok ActiveSG Sport Centre on March 6, 2020. Seniors currently pay between 50 cents and $1.50 for entry to ActiveSG's 26 pools and 24 gyms islandwide. ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN



The new initiative is expected to benefit more than 500,000 citizens.

Singapore to roll out grading system for charities



Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann said her ministry is simplifying the process of searching for charities' information on the charity portal to help donors make informed choices. PHOTO: ST FILE



Work is under way to design this new regulatory compliance indicator and the aim is to roll it out by next year on the charity portal.

NHB to fund mini museums for heritage shops, starting with a tau sar piah bakery in Balestier



Xavier Lee, owner of Loong Fatt Tau Sar Piah shop in Balestier on March 6, 2020. The shop is part of National Heritage Board's new Street Corner Heritage Galleries programme. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The Loong Fatt Tau Sar Piah shop is one of five businesses in the Balestier precinct that are part of the NHB's new Street Corner Heritage Galleries programme.

Malaysia's anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya confirms resignation, says she was not pressured to leave



Ms Latheefa Koya said she intends to return to her practice as a human rights advocate. PHOTO: THE STAR PUBLICATION



"My intention is to return to my practice as a human rights advocate," she said on Friday.

Celebrity DJ Tenashar back in court after allegedly failing to turn up for urine tests



Celebrity DJ Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long during an interview on June 6, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



The former FHM Singapore cover girl, whose full name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, was handed five charges in all.

The Life List: 7 old-school eateries with over 80 years of history



Started in 1892 as part of Raffles Hotel Singapore, the 128-year-old Tiffin Room offers delectable North Indian cuisine. PHOTO: ST FILE



Besides the 89-year-old pastry shop Tan Hock Seng Cake Shop, here are seven restaurants that you should visit to taste a slice of history.

