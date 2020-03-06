Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 6.
Coronavirus: Task force formed to raise hygiene standards and make them the new norm
Singaporeans are urged to pick up new hygiene habits such as not sharing food, using serving spoons and disposing used tissues quickly.
'Inevitable' that Singapore will see Covid-19 deaths, says Health Minister Gan Kim Yong
Mr Gan said that patients in the Intensive Care Unit - seven as of Thursday - are in quite critical condition.
How lethal is the coronavirus? Experts differ over disease's death rate
The WHO this week put the Covid-19 global death rate at about 3.4 per cent but US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on its accuracy.
Bhutan confirms first coronavirus case, bans tourist entry for 2 weeks
A 79-year-old American who arrived by plane from India on March 2 had tested positive for the virus.
Free entry to all public gyms and swimming pools for Singaporeans aged 65 and above
The new initiative is expected to benefit more than 500,000 citizens.
Singapore to roll out grading system for charities
Work is under way to design this new regulatory compliance indicator and the aim is to roll it out by next year on the charity portal.
NHB to fund mini museums for heritage shops, starting with a tau sar piah bakery in Balestier
The Loong Fatt Tau Sar Piah shop is one of five businesses in the Balestier precinct that are part of the NHB's new Street Corner Heritage Galleries programme.
Malaysia's anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya confirms resignation, says she was not pressured to leave
"My intention is to return to my practice as a human rights advocate," she said on Friday.
Celebrity DJ Tenashar back in court after allegedly failing to turn up for urine tests
The former FHM Singapore cover girl, whose full name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, was handed five charges in all.
The Life List: 7 old-school eateries with over 80 years of history
Besides the 89-year-old pastry shop Tan Hock Seng Cake Shop, here are seven restaurants that you should visit to taste a slice of history.