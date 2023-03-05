Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 5

Updated
Published
34 min ago

Residents of delayed Punggol BTO project to receive a combined $5 million in compensation

The reimbursement sum varies, depending on the selling price of the flat and the length of delay beyond the delivery possession date.

READ MORE HERE

‘Like crouching tigers and hidden dragons’: Bras Basah Complex tenants believe best days still ahead

Music Book Room has called it a day, but Singapore’s city of books is reinventing itself as an arts, music and cultural hub.

READ MORE HERE

Teenager Zoe Gabriel, who went viral over a Charles & Keith ‘luxury’ bag, stars in its ad campaign

Other models in the campaign include staff from the brand, such as an administrative assistant, a marketing executive and a product manager.

READ MORE HERE

Woman stabs passengers on South Korea train after being called ‘ajumma’

Although the word “ajumma” is a casual way of referring to a middle-aged woman, it has grown to be associated with negative connotations among Koreans.

READ MORE HERE

Sale of $10m Phuket villa lands S’pore owners in two disputes

One person claimed the villa was sold to him at a lower price, while the eventual buyer claimed the owner did not disclose there had been an earlier deal.

READ MORE HERE

Farrer Underpass and slip road to Farrer Road reopened after works completed

This comes more than three months after tunnelling works caused part of Farrer Road to cave in.

READ MORE HERE

How extended paternity leave helped one dad’s marriage

“Nothing replaces your husband being there for you, to share those precious, tender moments with a newborn,” said his wife.

READ MORE HERE

China sets modest GDP growth target of around 5% for 2023; defence spending to rise

Economic recovery is high on Beijing’s agenda after a lacklustre 2022 beset by Covid-linked disruptions.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the woman at the forefront of Singapore’s space industry

A visionary and one of the few global women space pioneers, Lynette Tan co-founded SSTL in 2007 with a group of like-minded individuals at a time when the space industry was unheard of in Singapore.

Ms Lynette Tan, head honcho of Singapore Space and Technology, believes the country is coming into the new space economy at an opportune time.

READ MORE HERE

Police nab driver who left crash scene near the Istana

Preliminary reports suggest that the car skidded off the road while negotiating a bend in Cavenagh Road, said the police.

READ MORE HERE

