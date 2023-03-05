Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 5

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Residents of delayed Punggol BTO project to receive a combined $5 million in compensation
The reimbursement sum varies, depending on the selling price of the flat and the length of delay beyond the delivery possession date.
‘Like crouching tigers and hidden dragons’: Bras Basah Complex tenants believe best days still ahead
Music Book Room has called it a day, but Singapore’s city of books is reinventing itself as an arts, music and cultural hub.
Teenager Zoe Gabriel, who went viral over a Charles & Keith ‘luxury’ bag, stars in its ad campaign
Other models in the campaign include staff from the brand, such as an administrative assistant, a marketing executive and a product manager.
Woman stabs passengers on South Korea train after being called ‘ajumma’
Although the word “ajumma” is a casual way of referring to a middle-aged woman, it has grown to be associated with negative connotations among Koreans.
Sale of $10m Phuket villa lands S’pore owners in two disputes
One person claimed the villa was sold to him at a lower price, while the eventual buyer claimed the owner did not disclose there had been an earlier deal.
Farrer Underpass and slip road to Farrer Road reopened after works completed
This comes more than three months after tunnelling works caused part of Farrer Road to cave in.
How extended paternity leave helped one dad’s marriage
“Nothing replaces your husband being there for you, to share those precious, tender moments with a newborn,” said his wife.
China sets modest GDP growth target of around 5% for 2023; defence spending to rise
Economic recovery is high on Beijing’s agenda after a lacklustre 2022 beset by Covid-linked disruptions.
Meet the woman at the forefront of Singapore’s space industry
Ms Lynette Tan, head honcho of Singapore Space and Technology, believes the country is coming into the new space economy at an opportune time.
Police nab driver who left crash scene near the Istana
Preliminary reports suggest that the car skidded off the road while negotiating a bend in Cavenagh Road, said the police.