Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 5

S'pore set to raise penalties for sex crimes, offender's qualifications shouldn't matter: Shanmugam

"You shouldn't be able to come to court and say you have a bright future,” said the minister.

Healthcare subsidies to be revamped so those who need them will get more

Acute hospitals will base subsidies on per capita household income instead of an individual's income.

Higher salaries for more than 56,000 public healthcare workers from July

Nurses will get pay rise of up to 14 per cent while others will get up to 7 per cent.

Public transport has to be subsidised, but costs cannot keep ballooning: Ong Ye Kung

One way to keep subsidies in check was to cut back on bus routes which run parallel to rail lines.

Close shave for Punggol East home owner as glass door shatters suddenly

Footage from a closed-circuit camera shows the door exploding and crashing four seconds after Mr Sito walked into the kitchen.

S'pore's aviation sector to see some recovery this year, goal is to reopen safely: Ong Ye Kung

But it will not be realistic to expect a "V-shape" rebound, said the Transport Minister.

Were they let off easy? 3 sex crime cases that sparked debate, review

Questions were asked if there was more leniency because of the educational qualifications of these 3 offenders.

Mandatory tests for e-scooter, e-bike riders from mid-2021; all bikes need brakes from Sept

This will ensure all riders of such motorised devices know the prevailing rules and codes of conduct.

Woman dies after fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio HDB flat

The fire engulfed the living room due to the accumulation of combustible items within it, SCDF said.

Orchard Road night club, Tiong Bahru eatery ordered to close over Covid-19 breaches

A Boat Quay noodle house was also fined $14,000 for allowing alcohol to be consumed after 10.30pm.

