Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 5.
Pre-packaged sugary drinks to carry A to D grading by end-2021; bubble tea to follow suit
Retailers will also be banned from advertising D-grade drinks on all media platforms.
Subsidised vaccines for children and adults at all Chas GP and polyclinics
The subsidies for adults at polyclinics are 75 per cent for the lower- to middle-income group and 50 per cent for all the others.
Changi T5, new MRT stations could be delayed if Covid-19 outbreak drags on, says Khaw
If the outbreak drags on, it could disrupt the supply of construction equipment and materials, said Mr Khaw.
Prepare for significant increase in Covid-19 cases, and for it to stay long term, says Gan Kim Yong
As more countries face infections, it will become increasingly difficult to stop the virus at the borders, "as we cannot ban visitors from every country and shut ourselves out from the world", he said.
13 myths about the coronavirus: WHO explains why they are not true
Can pets at home spread the coronavirus? Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the coronavirus? The World Health Organisation debunks some myths about the virus.
Progress Singapore Party vice-chairman Michelle Lee quits, party denies rumours of infighting
Ms Lee, who has been in the party's Central Executive Committee since its founding last year, quit to spend more time with her family, the party said
2 years' jail for maid who contributed $130 to support terrorist acts
Indonesian Anindia Afiyantari also uploaded videos supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group onto her Facebook accounts.
Virus-hit Australia in tissue tizzy as toilet paper truck catches fire, man tasered in store brawl
The driver escaped without injury and the cargo, including toilet paper, was also largely unaffected.
Durian, jackfruit are 'power banks' of the future? Australia scientists say it's possible
Scientists have found a way to turn fruit cores from durian and jackfruit into potentially high-performing electrochemical supercapacitors, or energy storage devices with high energy density.
US opposes releasing dying Ponzi king Bernie Madoff from prison early
Prosecutors said Madoff should continue serving his 150-year sentence, to ensure that "one of history's worst fraudsters" faces the consequences of his crimes.