Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 5.

Pre-packaged sugary drinks to carry A to D grading by end-2021; bubble tea to follow suit



Retailers will also be banned from advertising D-grade drinks, the unhealthiest, on all media platforms. The moves are part of Singapore’s war on diabetes. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Retailers will also be banned from advertising D-grade drinks on all media platforms.

READ MORE HERE

Subsidised vaccines for children and adults at all Chas GP and polyclinics



Immunisations are a critical way of preventing the spread of contagious diseases, and vaccines are especially important for at-risk populations such as young children and seniors. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



The subsidies for adults at polyclinics are 75 per cent for the lower- to middle-income group and 50 per cent for all the others.

READ MORE HERE

Changi T5, new MRT stations could be delayed if Covid-19 outbreak drags on, says Khaw





A Terminal 5 construction site seen during a media visit to the Changi East Development Site on Oct 9, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



If the outbreak drags on, it could disrupt the supply of construction equipment and materials, said Mr Khaw.

READ MORE HERE

Prepare for significant increase in Covid-19 cases, and for it to stay long term, says Gan Kim Yong





Health Minister Gan Kim Yong praised the SG Clean campaign for picking up momentum, as that is an important effort in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. PHOTO: ST FILE



As more countries face infections, it will become increasingly difficult to stop the virus at the borders, "as we cannot ban visitors from every country and shut ourselves out from the world", he said.

READ MORE HERE

13 myths about the coronavirus: WHO explains why they are not true





People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Can pets at home spread the coronavirus? Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the coronavirus? The World Health Organisation debunks some myths about the virus.

READ MORE HERE

Progress Singapore Party vice-chairman Michelle Lee quits, party denies rumours of infighting





Ms Michelle Lee quit to spend more time with her family, the Progress Singapore Party said. PHOTO: PSP.ORG.SG



Ms Lee, who has been in the party's Central Executive Committee since its founding last year, quit to spend more time with her family, the party said

READ MORE HERE

2 years' jail for maid who contributed $130 to support terrorist acts

Indonesian Anindia Afiyantari also uploaded videos supporting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group onto her Facebook accounts.

READ MORE HERE

Virus-hit Australia in tissue tizzy as toilet paper truck catches fire, man tasered in store brawl





The truck caught fire after its engine exploded in the suburbs of Australia's third-largest city Brisbane late on March 4, police and firefighting services said. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER



The driver escaped without injury and the cargo, including toilet paper, was also largely unaffected.

READ MORE HERE

Durian, jackfruit are 'power banks' of the future? Australia scientists say it's possible





A group of scientists at the University of Sydney in Australia has found a way to turn fruit cores from durian and jackfruit into potentially high-performing electrochemical supercapacitors, or energy storage devices with high energy density. PHOTO: REUTERS



Scientists have found a way to turn fruit cores from durian and jackfruit into potentially high-performing electrochemical supercapacitors, or energy storage devices with high energy density.

READ MORE HERE

US opposes releasing dying Ponzi king Bernie Madoff from prison early





In this picture taken on Jan 14, 2009, Bernie Madoff is seen exiting the Manhattan federal court house in New York. PHOTO: REUTERS



Prosecutors said Madoff should continue serving his 150-year sentence, to ensure that "one of history's worst fraudsters" faces the consequences of his crimes.

READ MORE HERE