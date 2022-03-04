Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 4

7 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, March 4, 2022. 

 

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Europe's largest nuclear power plant

A fire broke out early on Friday after Russian forces attacked, but authorities say the plant is safe.

Ukraine's fate prompts re-evaluation of nuclear deterrence

President Vladimir Putin's order last week to place Russia's nuclear arsenal in a state of alert has raised uncomfortable questions.

Ukraine crisis drives cooking oil prices to record high

Ukraine and Russia ship more than 75 per cent of global exports of sunflower oil.

Singapore to extend VTL scheme to Bali, Penang, Vietnam, Greece and all cities in India

The expanded VTL scheme will take effect from March 16.

S'pore Economy 2030 plan aims to boost exports to $1 trillion

It will target to double offshore trade to US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion) in the same period.

Access books on your morning walk, or over kopi, as NLB heads to parks and eateries

The public can get hold of the National Library Board's digital resources at offices, parks and F&B outlets.

Indranee tests positive for Covid-19: 'Hope to be back in Parliament next week'

She said her symptoms are mild and she is glad that she is fully vaccinated.

S'pore to introduce laws to tackle online harm, ensure child safety

Online platforms will be legally required to take prompt action when users report harmful content.

10 ways to shave your fuel bill

With a litre of petrol now averaging $3 after climbing steadily for nine months - with no signs of abating - it is time to revisit efficient driving tips.

FairPrice supermarkets launch Friday discount scheme, shoppers get 5% off on 100 items

Shoppers ST spoke to were happy with their savings, although some were not aware of the programme.

