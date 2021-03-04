Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on March 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, March 4.

No more new diesel cars, taxis in S'pore from 2025

This is ahead of the target to have all new vehicles to be "cleaner energy" models by 2040.

HDB flat-buying process to be streamlined; buyers can apply for bank loan on flat portal

The new initiatives will be rolled out this year.

Singaporeans strongly advised to leave Myanmar: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MFA also asked Singaporeans to avoid travelling to the country.

Hawker centres to become greener, starting with 3 new ones

Socially-conscious enterprises will be appointed to manage all new hawker centres.

Road tax for mass-market electric cars in S'pore to be lowered from 2022

The $5,000 minimum additional registration fee for electric car buyers will also be removed.

S'pore to get more than 130ha of new parks, energy-efficient buildings

Sustainability-related research and development efforts will also be ramped up.

S'pore is world's most free economy: US think-tank

It was followed in the rankings by New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland and Ireland.

NUS and NTU continue to rank well globally in QS university rankings

NTU has also overtaken MIT to become the world's leading institution for the study of materials science.

19 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 1 in community and 18 imported

The new Covid-19 infections take the country's total to 59,998.

Man fined $3,500 after selling bottled water filled from tap in company toilet

Richard Lim Lian Chye wanted to fulfil outstanding sales orders at his company.

